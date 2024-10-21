Results Over Attempts Says Wemby

Victor Wembanyama has a vision for the San Antonio Spurs. During media availability, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year runner-up made a few claims. Despite a second consecutive 22-win season, the Spurs star is confident in the franchise. Following the additions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, Wembanyama envisions a team that understands what it needs to do rather than finding out on the fly.

"Last year was just a lot of experimenting," Wembanyama said. "Here, we want to perform. First minute, first play of the game. It's very different."

USA: In the second half at Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) backs against Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7). © Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Wembanyama vividly remembers last season. Although he had a tremendous individual campaign, the Spurs failed to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Considering the roster was void of legitimate veteran talent, it's no wonder Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had to resort to experiments to find consistency in a roster with less balance than a person with vertigo.

Early in the 2023-24 season, Popovich experimented with Jeremy Sochan as a point guard. Thankfully for Wembanyama, Paul's addition is a solution, not a desperate attempt to find a spark for the Spurs' offense.

The Paris Olympics lit a fire in an already-determined Wembanyana's stomach. "I'm learning, and I'm worried for the opponents in a couple of years," said Wembanyama after ending his Olympic run with the silver medal.

Popovich also seems to have echoed such a mind state heading into the 2024-25 season, as the growing pains are starting to wear out their welcome for a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2019.

"I think, if anything, it’s a little less tolerance," Popovich said . "We have been since the beginning (of training camp) … a little bit more disciplined in the sense of accountability, knowing that mistakes happen too often – (telling players) 'You need to understand that by now.'"

Even if the Spurs don't make the 2024 playoffs, improving is necessary for a team starved of success.