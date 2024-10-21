Paul Finebaum Reveals Opinion of Deion Sanders After Week 8

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have started to pick up some steam, winning three of their last four games to improve their record to 5-2. The only loss in that stretch came to the No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats, 31-28.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum hasn't been quiet about his criticism of Deion Sanders this season.

After Colorado's 28-10 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2, Finebaum called Deion Sanders " all Hollywood ," accusing him of trying to go viral instead of focusing on winning games.

However, Finebaum shared that his opinion of Deion Sanders has changed over the last few weeks, especially after Colorado's convincing 34-7 win at Arizona in Week 8.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Joe Rondone&solThe Republic &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Sunday, Finebaum went on " The Matt Barrie Show " to discuss that.

"I was all over him. Finebaum said. "Win some games. But this is what should be going on. We should be appreciating and complimenting Deion Sanders for what he does on the field, not for the show."

Finebaum also discussed the injuries Colorado has faced and credited Deion Sanders with overcoming them by winning games.

"I give him major credit for dealing with injuries, the Travis Hunter situation," Finebaum added. "His two sons both have been banged up. And really go out and convincingly win games. That's hard to do. This is a bowl team now. They're probably not going to be in the playoffs, but they have a very narrow path to at least take a swing."

Deion Sanders is in his second season as head coach of the Buffaloes after coming over from Jackson State. He brought Travis Hunter and his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, along with him.

In his first year in Boulder, the former Floride State and NFL star led the team to a 4-8 record. However, Rome wasn't built in a day.

It's Week 9 in 2024 and Colorado has already eclipsed last season's win total. The Buffs look to pick up victory No. 6 on Saturday when they face the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-2). Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

