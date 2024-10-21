Harrison Barnes Reveals Two-Word Priority Ahead of Spurs' Season

Harrison Barnes has been a consummate professional ever since his NBA debut in 2012. He quickly went on to win a title with the Golden State Warriors before stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, where he was incredibly reliable.

His ability to stay on the court and provide productive offense was one of the reasons why the San Antonio Spurs traded for him this offseason. During the 2019 FIBA World Cup, he and Gregg Popovich developed a report and are excited to work together.

Oct 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) dribbles against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. © Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Over his five-and-a-half years with the Kings, Barnes quietly became one of the NBA's premier ironmen. He only missed 19 games during that stretch and started all 82 games in his last two seasons.

In San Antonio, he is expected to begin the season as a starter, but the emergence of Julian Champagnie, Riley Minix, and Harrison Barnes might push him out of the starting lineup. Barnes has never been one to put his ego ahead of the team, and has highlighted in simple terms his job on his new team: "Be available."

"I think it's important just to be available as many games as possible for your teammates," said Barnes. "I think when you're trying to just build something and just having that consistency, especially in lineups, it's hard in this league."

The Spurs are trying to find some consistency as they build around Victor Wembanyama, and long-standing pros have been added to the roster, namely Barnes and Chris Paul.

Both veterans are expected to start for the Spurs, but as young players emerge, roles can change, and both of them need to remain flexible and patient.