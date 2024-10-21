Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    College Football Group of 5 Coaches Poll: Week 8

    By Dan Lyons,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXIDM_0wFu76ab00

    Top Group of 5 teams largely held serve in Week 8. The top seven programs from last week’s poll all won or were on bye.

    Teams from last week’s Top 15 went 8-4. Two games pit a pair of ranked G5 Coaches Poll teams against one another: Memphis’ 52-44 shootout win against North Texas and Western Kentucky’s 31-14 Wednesday night blowout of Sam Houston. UNLV also scored another big win, taking down Oregon State on the road, 33-25.

    The weekend also saw a pair of significant upsets in the G5 ranks. James Madison, a 10-point favorite, fell to Georgia Southern 28-14. The Eagles are suddenly red hot, following up their stunning Week 7 comeback against Marshall with this statement win to move to 3-0 in the Sun Belt. Texas State was also a 10-point favorite against Old Dominion, and went down 24-14. The Bobcats surged out of the gate this season but have lost three of their last five games.

    Louisiana is the big mover in this week’s poll, jumping up five spots after a 10-point win at Coastal Carolina. UL Monroe and WKU are also on the move up, while North Texas, JMU and Sam Houston dropped spots, and Texas State is out of the Top 15 entirely. The Bobcats have been replaced by Georgia Southern, which makes its Group of 5 Coaches Poll debut after beating the Dukes.

    Every coach from the AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt will have the opportunity to rank the top G5 schools each week. Voting will remain anonymous during the season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ou65m_0wFu76ab00
    The Group of 5 Coaches Poll after Week 8, presented by Athlon Sports and FootballScoop.

    More on the top 15 schools in this week’s Group of 5 Coaches Poll, presented by Athlon Sports and FootballScoop:

    Rank Team Record Last Week Week 8 Week 9

    1

    Boise State

    5-1

    1

    Bye

    at UNLV (6-1)

    2

    Navy

    6-0

    2

    W vs. Charlotte (51-17)

    vs. Notre Dame (6-1, at Meadowlands)

    3

    Army

    7-0

    3

    W vs. ECU (45-28)

    Bye

    4

    UNLV

    6-1

    4

    W at Oregon State (33-25)

    vs. Boise State (5-1)

    5

    Tulane

    5-2

    5

    W vs. Rice (24-10)

    at UNT (5-2)

    6

    Memphis

    6-1

    7

    W vs. UNT (52-44)

    vs. Charlotte (3-4)

    7

    Liberty

    5-0

    6

    Bye

    at Kennesaw St (0-6)

    8

    Louisiana

    6-1

    13

    W at Coastal Carolina (34-24)

    Bye

    9

    UL Monroe

    5-1

    11

    Bye

    at So. Alabama (3-4)

    10

    Western Kentucky

    5-2

    12

    W at Sam Houston (31-14)

    Bye

    11

    North Texas

    5-2

    9

    L at Memphis (52-44)

    vs. Tulane (5-2)

    12

    James Madison

    5-2

    8

    L at Ga. Southern (28-14)

    vs. Southern Miss (1-6)

    13

    Georgia Southern

    5-2

    NR

    W vs. JMU (28-14)

    at ODU (3-4)

    14

    Toledo

    5-2

    14

    W at NIU (13-6)

    vs. Bowling Green (5-2)

    15

    Sam Houston

    5-2

    10

    L vs. WKU (31-14)

    at FIU (2-5)

    Week 9 features one of the Group of 5 games of the year, as Boise State heads to UNLV for a game that will go a long way towards deciding the Mountain West champion (and could potentially knock the loser from College Football Playoff contention.

    Navy has a chance to make a bid for the No. 1 spot with its annual rivalry game against Notre Dame, which will be contested at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Midshipmen haven’t won this game since 2016.

    Tulane and North Texas, two of the top teams in the AAC, also face off in what should be an incredibly entertaining showdown.

    Did the coaches get it right this week? Sound off in the comments below!

    More college football coverage:

