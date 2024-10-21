Knicks Predicted For Playoff Rematch In 2024-2025

It's not hard to find people who believe that the New York Knicks are primed for a special season in 2024.

After two straight seasons that have ended in the second round of the playoffs, New York went all-in with their current core to build a cohesive winner that can challenge the likes of the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz believes that the Knicks will be just fine even with their new faces together. In his mind, Swartz believes the Knicks will get a top seed again and face off against the Indiana Pacers as a 2-7 matchup to kickstart the playoffs.

"The Knicks should close the gap between the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the East after finishing a whopping 14 games behind the Boston Celtics last season," Swartz wrote. "The addition of Towns as a floor-spacing center brings an entirely new dimension to an offense that was already really good, and the defense should still be solid on the wings with Anunoby, Bridges and Hart.

"New York is going to be awesome once again, with Brunson carrying this franchise to a second straight No. 2 seed in the East."

Related: Knicks' Center Depth Takes Hit With Precious Achiuwa Injury

It's hard to argue against Swartz's line of thinking. Jalen Brunson is a star, Karl-Anthony Towns is the best center the team has had in years, and the wing depth is as deep as ever.

This truly could be the year for New York to break their championship curse.