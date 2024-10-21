Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Steelers' Russell Wilson Cooks Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams & New York Jets

    By Timm Hamm,

    2 days ago

    The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Jets on Sunday night 37-15 in Russell Wilson's long-awaited season debut.

    Russell injured his calf on the first day of training camp but recovered enough to be named the starter by coach Mike Tomlin just before the season started - beating out Justin Fields. But the week before the opener against the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson aggravated the calf. That gave Fields the green light, and he started the first six games of the season to a 4-2 record.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXnXd_0wFu6xsi00
    Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) congratulates quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on his touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

    © Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

    With Wilson healthy, Tomlin was ready to see if he could lead the offense more efficiently than Fields. Before Fields' last start at Las Vegas, the offense failed to score consistently. Against the Raiders, Fields led the Steelers to a 32-13 victory, marking the highest point total for the team this year. Until Sunday, that is.

    In Wilson's first start, he put up 37 points against a respectable Jets defense. Wilson finished the day 16-of-29 for 264 yards and two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also ran for another score.

    Behind Wilson, receiver George Pickens enjoyed his second most productive game of the season with 111 yards on five catches with one touchdown - his first of the season.

    “We’re just right on that edge of getting really good and being great,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to keep searching for that edge, learning and studying and spending the time on it.”

    Wilson isn't quite back to the "Let Russ Cook" days of old, but it's a good start.

    “We’re doing some good things and the reality is that there’s so much more out there and we’ll get better as we go,” Wilson said. "We’ll keep working but to be where we are in a good place.”

    Related: Everybody's Saying The Same Thing About Anonymous Rookie's 2 Interceptions vs. Aaron Rodgers

    Sunday should put Tomlin's mind at ease that he's got his franchise quarterback. And it could do the offense well to "Let Russ Cook" in Pittsburgh.

    Bookmark All Steelers for news, commentary & opinion all season.

    Follow Timm Hamm on X for all the Steelers & NFL news, updates & analysis throughout the season.

    For more on the Steelers, subscribe to the Black & Gold Daily Blitz Podcast on FanStreamSports.com !

