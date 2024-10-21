Russell Wilson's Wife Ciara Posts Seven-Word Message After Steelers-Jets

Russell Wilson helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 37-15 win over the New York Jets in his first start with the team on Sunday night.

The 13th-year NFL veteran got better as the game went on, finishing with 264 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-29 passing, plus a rushing touchdown on a goal line sneak.

After the game, Wilson gave due credit to Justin Fields , who led the Steelers to a 4-2 record in his absence while recovering from a lingering preseason calf injury.

On Monday, Wilson's wife Ciara, who was in attendance at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium with her family on Sunday, posted three photos and an adorable seven-word message after the prime time win.

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors presentation. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Victory Monday! Go Daddy @DangeRussWilson! Go @Steelers 🖤💛" Ciara captioned her IG post, which was liked over 230,000 times in its first two hours on the platform.

One of the photos features the Grammy Award-winning recording artist posing in Steelers gear from a private suite with her four kids: Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, Amora Princess and Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future from their previous relationship.

Ciara, 38, and Wilson, 35, have been married since July 2016 and frequently support each other in public and on social media.

Most recently, Wilson called Ciara the "best in the world" after she posted a spicy video of her opening ceremony performance at Riyadh Season 2024.

Next up for Wilson and the 5-2 Steelers is a "Monday Night Football" matchup in Week 8 against the reeling New York Giants (2-5).

