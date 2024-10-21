Fans Accuse WNBA Of Rigging Finals After Seeing Commissioner’s Outfit

On Sunday, the New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime of Game 5 to claim the franchise's first WNBA championship. However, fans were unhappy with how the game was refereed, and some are even calling it rigged.

Liberty center Jonquel Jones won Finals MVP after averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds throughout the series. New York faced a 12-point deficit in the second half but battled all the way back to secure the victory.

With 10 seconds left in regulation, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was given two free throws after a questionable shooting foul called on Lynx forward Alanna Smith. Stewart would make both to tie the game at 60.

To add to the controversy, many fans noted the disparity in the final free-throw count. Minnesota shot just eight the entire game, while the champs had 25.

Following the game, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert came out to present the trophy, wearing a long dress with the New York City skyline on it.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. WNBA

At that point, it was the nail in the coffin for fans, who began to accuse the league of rigging the result.

"Tell the commissioner to not be wearing an NYC skyline dress," a fan wrote. "The game felt rigged."

"the WNBA commissioner is wearing a New York print dress," added another. "Clearly this game was rigged."

"The WNBA Commissioner is wearing a New York dress and y’all telling me this wasn’t rigged???" one fan said. "YOOO."

"The WNBA want New York to win so bad," added a fan. "Just look at the commissioner’s dress, it feature New York skyline. This is so rigged."

"The commissioner of any sport should never wear something that appears to favor one team over another, especially on the very final game of the Finals," another wrote. "Do better, Cathy Engelbert. The WNBA got most everything right this year but this is a bad look for the sport."

"Nice dress, COMMISH!" one fan added. "Now tell me the series wasn’t rigged!!"

"The WNBA: Of course Game 5 wasn't rigged...and now here's our commissioner wearing a NYC skyline dress!" another wrote. "(Talk about 'fumbling the message'...)."

As the WNBA heads into the offseason, there are a few notable dates fan should keep in mind.

Nov. 17 is the draft lottery, Dec. 6 is the expansion draft for the Golden State Valkyries and Apr. 14, 2025 is the WNBA draft.

