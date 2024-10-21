Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Navy

Notre Dame goes back on the road this weekend to take on one of the program's longest rivals, the Navy Midshipmen. Notre Dame (6-1) comes into this matchup ranked 12th in the country, while the undefeated Navy (6-0) team comes in ranked 24th in the AP Poll. It's the first time since 2019 that both teams come into this game ranked in the Top 25.

Location : MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Date : Saturday - October 26

Time : 12:00 PM ET

TV : ABC

Line : Notre Dame -11.5, O/U: 52.5

Here is the Notre Dame depth chart for the matchup against the Midshipmen:

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

*** There are no changes to the Notre Dame offensive depth chart this week.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

*** Junior edge Josh Burnham is now listed as the starting Vyper, with Junior Tuihalamaka now listed as the backup. Burnham began the season as the backup defensive end but moved to Vyper when he returned from injury, which was for the Stanford game. He was listed as the backup Vyper against Stanford, but he started against Georgia Tech and dominated the reps at the position. Burnham is still listed as the third-team defensive end.

*** With Burnham now listed as the starting Vyper he is no longer the top backup at defensive end. Standout freshman Bryce Young is now listed as the backup end behind starter RJ Oben . Young actually had the most snaps at the position against Georgia Tech. Young played 37 snaps while Oben played 23 snaps.

*** Senior defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio is now listed as the backup defensive tackle behind Rylie Mills . He was not on last week's depth chart despite playing against Stanford and beating cleared for the Georgia Tech game. He has replaced Jason Onye on the depth chart.

*** Freshman Karson Hobbs is listed as the No. 2 player at field cornerback, boundary cornerback and nickel. It was actually fifth-year senior Max Hurleman that came in at nickel on Saturday when Notre Dame went to their backup defense, with Hobbs playing field cornerback. That doesn't mean Hobbs wouldn't be the next nickel should something happen to starter Jordan Clark , since Hobbs can't play multiple positions at once. It is stated simply to show that Hurleman is also part of that equation should Hobbs be needed outside (field, boundary) and there is still a need at nickel.

NOTRE DAME SPECIAL TEAMS

*** Freshman snapper Joseph Vinci is now listed as the backup short snapper and long snapper.

NOTRE DAME COACHING STAFF

Head Coach : Marcus Freeman

Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends : Mike Denbrock

Defensive Coordinator : Al Golden

Special Team Coordinator : Marty Biagi

Running Backs/Associated Head Coach : Deland McCullough

Offensive Line : Joe Rudolph

Wide Receivers : Mike Brown

Quarterbacks : Gino Guidugli

Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator : Al Washington

Secondary/Pass Game Coordinator : Mike Mickens

Linebackers : Max Bullough

