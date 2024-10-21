Josh Hart's 'Unselfish' Play Sets Tone For Knicks

Since Jalen Brunson opted to sign a free agent contract with the New York Knicks the franchise has gone through a massive transformation.

No longer were they the running jokes of the NBA, the Brunson led Knicks have become a playoff contender.

Apr 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) tries to steal the ball from New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

There's another person that must be credited, though, when talking about how important he is to the Knicks roster. Josh Hart.

Since the Knicks acquired Hart in a trade back in February of 2023, New York's heartbeat has become the shooting guard who can play every position on the court.

His performance, though, isn't what makes Hart special.

“I feel like Josh is a very unselfish person. There may be times he thinks, ‘I need to get somebody else involved,’ ” Brunson said of Hart to the New York Post's Zach Braziller. "But from my point of view, I just feel like we need to be better as teammates to make sure we’re all on the same page or we’re all giving each other confidence regardless. That starts with me.”

Related: Knicks' Center Depth Takes Hit With Precious Achiuwa Injury

Brunson and Hart's relationship is as strong as ever. New York needs it to be if the team is going to remain a contender in the Eastern Conference this season.

Especially with so many new and improving faces on the roster now.