    • Athlon Sports

    WNBA Referees Facing Intense Backlash After Liberty-Lynx Game 5

    By Angelo Guinhawa,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPWQj_0wFTirKU00

    Fans are not happy with how the do-or-die Game 5 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx was officiated. In fact, several supporters called out the referees for how much their calls impacted the game.

    The Liberty won their first-ever championship after taking down the Lynx in overtime, 67-62. Jonquel Jones was named Finals MVP, as she capped off the series with an incredible 17-point, six-rebound performance to help New York erase a 12-point lead and win.

    While it's definitely a big reason for celebration for the Liberty, their win was stained with controversy as some WNBA viewers couldn't help but notice how the officiating favored them.

    There is such a massive free throw disparity in the contest, with the Liberty getting 25 free throw attempts and making 21 of them. The Lynx, on the other hand, had just eight and made seven of them.

    It's also worth noting that Lynx forward Alanna Smith was called for a shooting foul in the dying seconds of regulation with Minnesota ahead 60-58, which allowed Breanna Stewart to tie the game and send it to overtime.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyrk5_0wFTirKU00
    New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu

    Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

    "The refs want NY to win so bad! Because they’ve missed serval foul calls for Minnesota!" an angry viewer said .

    "I'm a member of the Refs Don't Cost You Games Club. ...but this WNBA Finals-deciding game has me reconsidering my membership," another critic shared .

    Another disappointed commenter exclaimed, "I’m disgusted. WNBA stole a championship from the Lynx. Breanna Stewart was not fouled. “Illegal guarding position” is not a call, and is never called. But to push more ratings and give NY their 1st championship, the refs cheated. Disgusting. Gotta feel for those Lynx players."

    "The #wnba has a serious reffing problem . like I've never seen a game so rigged for another team lmfao. Ionescu shot 1-19 from the field and is gonna get more rings than Chris Paul because of these refs. Sport can't grow if the refs are s**te," an angry poster added.

    For what it's worth, it's not only the fans who noticed how the officiating has greatly influenced the game. Even LeBron James called out the referees when Stewart drew the foul that led to overtime.

    "With so many eyes on the most amazing WNBA Finals I’ve ever seen, the amount of NBA players tweeting about the refs cheating for NY in real time, is so embarrassing and they don’t deserve this. This would’ve and could’ve been such an HONORABLE loss for them. But this? NASTY," a social media user further stated .

    Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve also went off at the officiating in her postgame presser, saying that it's such a "shame that officiating had such a hand in a series like this."

    Unfortunately for the Lynx, the game is over and there's nothing they can do about it. Sure enough, though, WNBA officiating will be under intense scrutiny moving forward as the league grows and attracts new fans.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
