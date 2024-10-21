Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Panthers In Talks With Upcoming Free Agent: 'Lots of Teams Watching'

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    On the eve of the regular season's start on Oct. 9, the Florida Panthers made headlines by announcing the extension of forward Carter Verhaeghe to an eight-year, $7 million AAV contract .

    That only left two other superstar Panthers pending inking new deals with free agency coming quickly and both of them playing through the final seasons of their contracts: defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Sam Bennett.

    For now, Ekblad is earning $7.5 million while Bennett carries a cap hit of $4.43 million, and according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun , the GM of the Panthers will need to ask them to lower their salary demands next summer if they want to stay in Florida.

    On Saturday's edition of "Saturday Headlines," Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman calmed antsy Panthers fans when he reported that the franchise has already begun negotiations with center Bennett on a new contract extension.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1U47_0wFSWQlS00
    Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) celebrates with Sam Bennett (9) and Sam Reinhart (13).

    Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

    “(The Panthers) have begun negotiations with another very important piece of their roster, Sam Bennett," Friedman said. "Now, there is nothing to report at this point in time in terms of being close to a deal or anything like that, but this is one (development) a lot of teams around the league will be looking at."

    While nothing has been finalized, this early effort shows how important Bennett is to Florida’s plans moving forward following their Stanley Cup-winning season in 2024.

    Bennett, an integral part of the Panthers’ core, is expected to draw significant interest from around the league if he hits the open market because of what he brings to the table.

    “It’s very hard to find good centers, and Bennett is a good center, a big piece of that team," Friedman said.

    The insider also quoted "several people" telling him there is "the ability to make a deal" soon, although he made clear "nothing is done until it's done and we'll see where it goes from here."

    Friedman added that teams remain on high alert just in case Bennett ultimately becomes a free agent on July 1, 2025.

    "Lots of teams watching to see if Bennett hits the open market," Friedman said.

    Back to LeBrun's earlier report and conversation with Panthers GM Barry Zito, LeBrun mentioned that there is always a chance to keep the core intact although that'd depend on the players' willingness to do so.

    “It will be difficult, if not impossible, for the Panthers to keep their Stanley Cup-winning core together for much longer without some financial concessions,” LeBrun said. “If Bennett and Ekblad want to stay on the Stanley Cup champions, they’re going to have to take less than market value.

    "That’s been communicated.”

    The Panthers have started the 2024-25 regular season as strong as they finished last year, winning four of seven games and posting a 4-2-1 record earning them 9 points through Sunday's matchups.

    Related: Panthers Sign Carter Verhaeghe to Longest Possible Contract

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College Football Program’s Insane Sideline Prop is Turning Heads on Tuesday
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Lions lose practice squad player to Panthers, re-sign safety as replacement
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    $118 Million QB Top Option for Raiders After Aidan O'Connell Breaks Thumb
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Savannah James is Trending for Reaction to Bronny James' Benching
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Insider Hints at Bruins' Internal Problems After Brad Marchand's Altercation
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Davante Adams Reveals What 'Pisses' Him Off After Losing in Jets Debut
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Cameras Catch Liberty Head Coach Encouraging Players to Use Questionable Tactics
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Calls Mount for College Football Program to Fire $20 Million Coach After Blowout
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Stephen A. Smith Declares NFL Team's Season 'Over' Following Week 7 Performance
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Lineman flips commitment from Kansas to Nebraska
    Athlon Sports19 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Steph Curry Drops Strong Message Before 2024-25 NBA Season
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Motivated Clippers aiming to defy odds and win it all
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge's Husband Reacts to Her 'Monday Night Football' Interview
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Chicago Bulls Guard Reacts After Not Getting $30 Million Per Year Contract Extension
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Celtics Overwhelm Knicks On Opening Night
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Richard Childress Doesn’t Hold Back When Blaming Driver for Violent Austin Dillon Crash
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Randy Cross Predicts Major College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    David Pollack Names College Football Powerhouse That's a 'Struggle to Watch'
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Fascinating Pattern Connects Taylor Swift to NFL Team's Struggles
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    TNT Facing Backlash for Postgame Decision on Bronny James, Anthony Davis
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy