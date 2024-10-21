Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Daigneault wants Chet to be a playmaker off the ball in Hartenstein’s absence

    By Adel Ahmad,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qNC7_0wFQcekG00

    Chet Holmgren finds himself in familiar territory. He didn’t anticipate that he’d end up here again after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s offseason. But the 2024 NBA preseason had something else in store for the team.

    Major news erupted earlier this week when the Thunder announced that Isaiah Hartenstein had suffered a fractured hand in a preseason loss to the Houston Rockets.

    The untimely injury dampened the team’s early momentum and definitely is a mood-killer ahead of a pressure-packed season. But the good thing is that OKC has plenty of experience winning basketball games before adding the star big man. And a lot of that is thanks to the team’s 22-year-old center.

    Chet’s immediate outlook revealed

    With I-Hart sidelined, Chet will have his hands full on the backboards as a rebounder and rim-protector, all while keeping pace with his exciting offensive ceiling.

    The addition of the former second-round pick convinced many that this would be a season of major triumph for the Gonzaga product. Considering he assembled a superstar-caliber offensive season in 2023-24, even with the load of having to do so much more on the court, what could he be capable of if he limited his focus scoring and shot-creating?

    We got a glimpse of an improved Holmgren this preseason, especially when he shared the court with Hartenstein. But now the question is: How will his role be impacted by Isaiah’s absence to start the season?

    “Quick decisions, good floor-spacing, finding his cuts, good in the pick-and-roll game; he’s obviously in a lot of pick-and-rolls,” says head coach Mark Daigneault of his early-season expectations of Holmgren. “He’s a big target. We’ve been finding him — that’s important. It’s important he gets behind the defense on those plays so he can be there for us. This early in the season, it’s more about the fundamentals and the system. You can’t hold a talent back. … Chet’s in that category. We’re really just trying to encourage him to play inside of what we’re doing.”

    Oklahoma City is also still waiting on the return of Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams, a pair of frontcourt players who delivered depth and defensive edge for the team last season.

    While their injuries are far less severe than Hartenstein's, the Thunder can only hope for J-Will’s availability on opening night against the Denver Nuggets, as Kenrich remains sidelined indefinitely.

    The sheer energy Holmgren will need to exert thanks to a thin frontcourt rotation can be enough to take his legs away, especially on the second night of a back-to-back or by playing several games in a week.

    To combat this, Oklahoma City may deploy more small-ball lineups, which was effective a season ago. But that’ll likely mean rebounding trouble, too, as the Thunder were among the five worst teams in defensive rebounding percentage in 2023-24.

