Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Avalanche Issue Worst Possible Update on Jonathan Drouin's Injury

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    Problems are starting to pile up for the Colorado Avalanche in the early days of the regular season.

    Just when the team started to get things right after losing the first four games of the season, winning back-to-back matchups against the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks, the Avalanche shared awful news related to star forward Jonathan Drouin.

    Following an opening-night upper-body injury, the Avs have been forced to make the worst possible move and place Drouin on injured reserve.

    "We have placed forward Jonathan Drouin on Injured Reserved," the team announced on X on Sunday. "In addition, we have recalled forward Chris Wagner from the Colorado Eagles."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9AKb_0wFQcKHq00
    Colorado Avalanche left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) competes against the Vegas Golden Knights.

    Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

    Although the Avalanche have not reported the exact play where Drouin suffered the injury, Evan Rawal captured and shared the presumptive action on X two days after the game.

    "Regarding the Drouin injury, this looks like it could be the play that he got hurt on," Rawal wrote along with the clip.

    Drouin, who is coming off his best season since 2018–19 when he scored 53 points in 81 regular-season games, was supposedly hurt after a hard hit by Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague along the boards. He didn’t return to the game.

    Last year, the Avs enjoyed 79 regular-season games of Drouin in which the forward scored a career-high 56 points split into 19 goals and 37 assists.

    In Drouin’s absence, the Avalanche announced they have called up Chris Wagner from their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

    Wagner will step into a lineup that was already missing captain Gabriel Landeskog ( out since 2022 when the franchise won the Stanley Cup) and Valeri Nichushkin ( suspended due to violations of the NHLPA Player Assistance Program.)

    By placing Drouin on IR, the Avs won't be able to bring him back into the active roster for seven days, according to the NHL rulebook. The earliest Drouin could return is for the game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 28.

    Related: Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Makes Bold Statement On His Future

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Insider Hints at Bruins' Internal Problems After Brad Marchand's Altercation
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    TNT Facing Backlash for Postgame Decision on Bronny James, Anthony Davis
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Steph Curry Drops Strong Message Before 2024-25 NBA Season
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts Owner Makes Exciting Taylor Swift Announcement
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    LeBron James Pregame Outfit Ahead of Timberwolves-Lakers Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    George Kittle's Wife Has One 'Honest' Request for Kyle Shanahan After 49ers-Chiefs
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let NFL Fans Know He Changed Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    Bronny James' Nickname for LeBron James Revealed During Lakers-Timberwolves
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Stephen A. Smith Declares NFL Team's Season 'Over' Following Week 7 Performance
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    NBA World Reacts to LeBron James and Bronny James Making NBA History
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Chicago Bulls Guard Reacts After Not Getting $30 Million Per Year Contract Extension
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Calls Mount for College Football Program to Fire $20 Million Coach After Blowout
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark's Admission About WNBA Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    San Francisco 49ers Get Devastating News on Superstar WR
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes Responds to Uncalled Throat Punch During Chiefs-49ers
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Has Brutal Reality Check For SEC Team After Saturday's Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    College GameDay Makes History With Week 9 Location Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fascinating Pattern Connects Taylor Swift to NFL Team's Struggles
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge's Husband Reacts to Her 'Monday Night Football' Interview
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Fans in Disbelief After NBA Team Splurged in $110 Million Deal
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Randy Cross Predicts Major College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    David Pollack Names College Football Powerhouse That's a 'Struggle to Watch'
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Karl-Anthony Towns’ Louis Vuitton Pregame Outfit Stands Out Before Knicks-Celtics
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Lions Get Clever Seven-Word Shout Out From National Football League On Social Media
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    Fans Left Speechless by Updated ESPN FPI College Football Rankings
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Minnesota Timberwolves ownership dispute could be resolved 'within a month'
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy