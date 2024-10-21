Avalanche Issue Worst Possible Update on Jonathan Drouin's Injury

Problems are starting to pile up for the Colorado Avalanche in the early days of the regular season.

Just when the team started to get things right after losing the first four games of the season, winning back-to-back matchups against the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks, the Avalanche shared awful news related to star forward Jonathan Drouin.

Following an opening-night upper-body injury, the Avs have been forced to make the worst possible move and place Drouin on injured reserve.

"We have placed forward Jonathan Drouin on Injured Reserved," the team announced on X on Sunday. "In addition, we have recalled forward Chris Wagner from the Colorado Eagles."

Although the Avalanche have not reported the exact play where Drouin suffered the injury, Evan Rawal captured and shared the presumptive action on X two days after the game.

"Regarding the Drouin injury, this looks like it could be the play that he got hurt on," Rawal wrote along with the clip.

Drouin, who is coming off his best season since 2018–19 when he scored 53 points in 81 regular-season games, was supposedly hurt after a hard hit by Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague along the boards. He didn’t return to the game.

Last year, the Avs enjoyed 79 regular-season games of Drouin in which the forward scored a career-high 56 points split into 19 goals and 37 assists.

In Drouin’s absence, the Avalanche announced they have called up Chris Wagner from their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Wagner will step into a lineup that was already missing captain Gabriel Landeskog ( out since 2022 when the franchise won the Stanley Cup) and Valeri Nichushkin ( suspended due to violations of the NHLPA Player Assistance Program.)

By placing Drouin on IR, the Avs won't be able to bring him back into the active roster for seven days, according to the NHL rulebook. The earliest Drouin could return is for the game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 28.

