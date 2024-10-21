Kyle Juszczyk's Wife Turned Heads With Outfit Choice for 49ers-Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers just did not have enough on Sunday as they hosted the two-time defending champions Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Despite a considerable challenge by the home team, it was still the Chiefs who secured a convincing 28-18 win to maintain their unbeaten record (6-0) this season.

Unfortunately for the Niners, not even the support of their home fans was enough to help them avoid defeat on Sunday. This, of course, included the support from the players' wives and girlfriends.

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, was one of them. Before the game, the 30-year-old fashion designer flexed her latest outfit transformation on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, it drew all sorts of praise yet again from the fans.

For her Week 7 transformation, Kristin Juszczyk started off with a black vintage Niners shirt. She then worked her magic to produce a two-piece repurposed ensemble that featured a button-down crop top and a high-slit pencil skirt.

The fans on social media made their opinion on Kristin Juszczyk's latest piece known.

"Every week is a new favorite 😮‍💨🏆" a comment read.

"THEY JUST KEEP GETTING BETTERRRRRRRR🔥🔥🔥🔥" said another.

"how is it possible that every week I have a new fav!!!!!!!" reacted a fan.

"Your brain must keep you awake, bursting with ideas!!! GORGEOUS!! 💜🙏" surmised another.

"Obsessed" wrote Claire Kittle, the wife of Niners tight end George Kittle.

At this point, it's not just the Niners games the fans look forward to week in and week out. More than a few supporters are already fully invested in what Kristin Juszczyk has in store for her latest outfit transformation.

Related: Kristin Juszczyk Sent Strong Message After Viral Moment in 49ers-Seahawks

Related: Kristin Juszczyk Makes Personal Revelation In Response to George Kittle's Wife