Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Kyle Juszczyk's Wife Turned Heads With Outfit Choice for 49ers-Chiefs

    By Paolo Songco,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAyK8_0wFPh7Hw00

    The San Francisco 49ers just did not have enough on Sunday as they hosted the two-time defending champions Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Despite a considerable challenge by the home team, it was still the Chiefs who secured a convincing 28-18 win to maintain their unbeaten record (6-0) this season.

    Unfortunately for the Niners, not even the support of their home fans was enough to help them avoid defeat on Sunday. This, of course, included the support from the players' wives and girlfriends.

    Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, was one of them. Before the game, the 30-year-old fashion designer flexed her latest outfit transformation on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, it drew all sorts of praise yet again from the fans.

    For her Week 7 transformation, Kristin Juszczyk started off with a black vintage Niners shirt. She then worked her magic to produce a two-piece repurposed ensemble that featured a button-down crop top and a high-slit pencil skirt.

    The fans on social media made their opinion on Kristin Juszczyk's latest piece known.

    "Every week is a new favorite 😮‍💨🏆" a comment read.

    "THEY JUST KEEP GETTING BETTERRRRRRRR🔥🔥🔥🔥" said another.

    "how is it possible that every week I have a new fav!!!!!!!" reacted a fan.

    "Your brain must keep you awake, bursting with ideas!!! GORGEOUS!! 💜🙏" surmised another.

    "Obsessed" wrote Claire Kittle, the wife of Niners tight end George Kittle.

    At this point, it's not just the Niners games the fans look forward to week in and week out. More than a few supporters are already fully invested in what Kristin Juszczyk has in store for her latest outfit transformation.

    Related: Kristin Juszczyk Sent Strong Message After Viral Moment in 49ers-Seahawks

    Related: Kristin Juszczyk Makes Personal Revelation In Response to George Kittle's Wife

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Barb Pearson Miller
    1d ago
    Pretty lady
    Virginia H
    1d ago
    She's pretty.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Stunning' NFL Rookie Cheerleader Goes Viral Before Kickoff Sunday
    The Spun2 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Posted Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    Claire Kittle's 'Hot' Outfit for 49ers-Chiefs Gets Attention of Kyle Juszczyk's Wife
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Cheerleaders 'Removed' From Sideline Before Primetime Game
    The Spun22 hours ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds10 days ago
    Savannah James' Outfit For Bronny James' Debut Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible7 days ago
    Selena Gomez In Plunging Dress ‘Definitely Not All Natural’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Patrick with Son Bronze at High School Football Game
    People3 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let NFL Fans Know He Changed Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Reacts To Brittany Mahomes' Sunday Outfit
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Trent Williams ejected for throwing punch at Chiefs player
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Throat punch on Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sparks mockery
    ClutchPoints2 days ago
    49ers had the most embarrassing onside kick you will see
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Brittany Mahomes shows off her baby bump while rocking a custom Kansas City Chiefs denim jacket before kissing hubby Patrick
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Under Fire for Controversial Play in Win Over 49ers
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    'She Acts Like Nothing Happened': Beyoncé Declares Herself ‘Woman of the Year’, Internet Reacts
    The World Around Jae and Beyond5 days ago
    Danica Patrick Had Fans Drooling With Her Outfit On Sunday
    The Spun2 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Vinicius Tobias Separates From His Wife Upon Finding That He Is Not The Biological Father Of Her Daughter
    playersbio.com4 days ago
    NFL WAG Claire Kittle pairs seductive bedazzled boots with 49ers jersey for a gameday look that will make you blush
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI1 day ago
    Erin Andrews Goes Viral In Red-Hot Outfit On Sunday
    The Spun2 days ago
    Deebo Samuel Roasted by NFL Fans After Embarrassing Photo Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    49ers Player Accused Of 'Throat Punching' Patrick Mahomes
    The Spun2 days ago
    Shanna Moakler Puts on a Busty Show for Fans: ‘Playing Hard to Forget’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    ‘The View’: Ana Navarro Not-So-Subtly Asks Joy Behar if She Has Cheated on Her Husband | Video
    TheWrap4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy