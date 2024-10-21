Jordan Love's Fiancée Sends Strong Six-Word Message After Packers-Texans

Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans proved to be quite a battle between two sides that would not let up. One team had to emerge as a winner, though, and this turned out to be the home team as the Packers secured a 24-22 win at Lambeau Field.

The victory did not come without incident, though, with Green Bay nearly suffering a home defeat after Houston converted a 35-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining to take a 22-21 lead.

Jordan Love had to make sure that the Packers were not going home empty-handed. The 25-year-old led one final drive for Green Bay, which resulted in a 45-yard field goal at the death, giving the Packers a two-point victory.

After the game, Love's Fiancée Ronika Stone took to Instagram to send a strong message as she shared her thoughts on the hotly-contested victory.

"a win is a mf win," Stone captioned her post.

Stone used a Matt LaFleur quote in her post, presumably to express how she felt about the Packers nearly losing this one. For context, LaFleur's " I want to vomit " quote is from August when the Packers head coach responded to a question about the team's No. 1 receiver.

It appears that Stone was at the edge of her seat in this one, and she just had to react after Green Bay had finally secured the win.

Jordan Love turned in another strong performance on Sunday, going 24-of-33 with his passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. The former Utah State standout did throw two interceptions, but he was able to make up for his errors with his late-game heroics.

