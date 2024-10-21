Clippers expected not to hand Bones Hyland an extension – report

It appears that an extended run isn't on the table between Bones Hyland and the Los Angeles Clippers .

Per basketball insider Jake Fischer, doesn't expect a rookie scale extension to materialize on both sides with the league's mandated deadline approaching this Monday.

In a peculiar spot

Hyland is currently stepping into a peculiar spot within Los Angeles. He started promisingly in his initial runs as a Clipper upon being acquired by the franchise during the 2022-23 midseason from the Denver Nuggets. Yet intriguingly, his production and exposure suddenly faded as the previous season unfolded.

From averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 boards, and 3.4 assists in the second half of 2022-23, Hyland witnessed his statistics take a massive downgrade from last year, tallying 6.9 points and 2.5 assists while appearing in just 37 games. Although injuries played a part in his inactivity, he basically fell out of Ty Lue's rotation as the team's third-string point guard behind James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

The 24-year-old appeared in the team's three preseason campaign before this week's 2024-25 regular season opening, averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 boards in 27.5 percent shooting.

Let's wait and see

Hyland is eligible to ink a rookie scale extension for being drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft as the 26th overall pick. Should he fail to reach the said potential deal, he'll enter next year's offseason market as a restricted free agent – if only the Clippers will exercise their $4.1MM 2024-25 team option on him this Monday.

Hyland’s future is considerably uncertain within the Clippers. He'll face a tough challenge to battle for his minutes and on-court play after the team brought in several key additions to bolster their point depth like Kris Dunn and Kevin Porter Jr.

With less than 24 hours left before the rookie extension cut-off, we can only wait and see how things would end up for Bones and the Clippers organization.

