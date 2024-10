Brent Venables talks about that disastrous loss to South Carolina

Brent Venables spoke to the media after the game about the decision to put Jackson Arnold in as quarterback.

Intro

“I’d like to start off just by congratulating coach Beamer and their staff for having their team ready to play. They played an excellent game. They really did a great job playing aggressively from the get-go and putting themselves in a position right from the beginning to win the game. What we put out there today as a football team is nothing remotely close to the standard here at University of Oklahoma. My job as a head coach is to evaluate everything, figure it out and find a way to put us in a better position to be successful.”

You applauded South Carolina for being ready to play. How surprised were you that you guys were not ready to play?

Brent: We’ve got to take care of the ball and making one bad decision affects everybody. So I don't think that's fair to say that everyone else isn’t ready because of the turnovers. When they happen, we’ve got to respond. Many times we did today and other times we didn't. When they get it and they score, I don't think that's necessarily indicative of everybody else not being ready to play or even an individual.

What went into the decision to put Jackson into the game and how will you handle that quarterback position moving forward?

Brent: Yeah, well, we'll talk about that when we figure it out as far as moving forward.

How did you feel like Jackson played in the game?

Brent: Yeah, there was some that was good and some that wasn't but he did a lot that was good today. We had rhythm at times but not nearly what it needed to be.

