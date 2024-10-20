Open in App
    Pacers Learning From Third-String Players

    By Jonah Kubicek,

    2 days ago

    According to Rick Carlisle, the Indiana Pacers disappointed this preseason after splitting their games and finishing 2-2. Most of his players would agree, although a bright spot as the regular season sneaks up has been how the end-of-the-bench players have been demonstrating more effort and heart than the long-established starters.

    In the last win over the Charlotte Hornets, bench players--namely Ben Sheppard and Enrique Freeman--propelled Indiana to overtime and then sealed the deal, icing the game down the stretch.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snArs_0wEjYGgm00
    Oct 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries (8) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in OT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

    Last season, Sheppard didn't average even 15 minutes per game, and Freeman was a second-round pick who will hardly see the court in his rookie year, although they were two of the heroes of the preseason in Indianapolis, if not the only bright spots for a team with playoff hopes.

    Staring center Myles Turner recently explained how the bench players for the Pacers have been the ones bringing the energy , while he and the starters have been lagging behind.

    "You've got second unit, third unit guys who are fighting for a contract or fighting to be here every day, and their spirit takes over," said Turner. "I feel like ours hasn't matched that. So we've got to remember why we do this at the end of the day. You know what I mean? I know it's our job, but it's also fun. There's also a lot of passion that goes into what we do as well."

    Carlisle has been vocal all preseason about a general lack of effort, and the bench players so far - showing off that one word, "spirit'' - have been the only ones to prove him wrong. Sheppard has averaged nine points in limited action this preseason, and Freeman has added nine of his own. The rest of the bench has brought effort of their own to the table, and the starters, despite being aware, have not.

    Related: Pacers' Ben Sheppard Breaks Down Game-Saving Shot

    If the Pacers start the regular season on a sour note, it won't be out of the realm of possibility for Carlisle, out of disgust, to sit the starters who take minutes for granted in favor of players who feel like they have a lot to prove.

