    Prospect Credits Confidence for Recent Spurs Success

    By Jonah Kubicek,

    2 days ago

    After what felt like a long offseason full of speculation, the San Antonio Spurs have put the finishing touches on their opening night roster for the 2024-25 NBA season. For much of the summer, the Spurs had an open two-way contract, and they finally signed Riley Minix to the last spot. He will join Harrison Ingram and David Duke Jr. as players who split time between San Antonio and the G League team in Austin.

    Minix went undrafted from Morehead State and will start his rookie year as a well-seasoned 24-year-old, and his basketball journey was far from conventional.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugBFe_0wEjXM1L00
    Oct 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Riley Minix (27) drives past Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) in the second half at Frost Bank Center.

    © Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

    After four seasons at Southeastern State University in the NAIA level, he played one season at Morehead before joining the Spurs' Summer League team. He missed much of the action with a shoulder injury but managed to impress enough to earn a training camp contract.

    In the preseason, he played sparingly, but averaged 7.7 points and shot an absurd 57.1 percent from behind the arc, making him hard to ignore. During his rookie season, he will compete with Ingram, Harrison Barnes, and Julian Champagnie for minutes. He credited his confidence for landing him an NBA contract.

    "I feel like just staying confident, playing my game, doing whatever the team needed," outlined Minix after the Spurs' annual Silver & Black Scrimmage. "Being able to shoot the ball, make shots when I'm open, all the little things I've been doing my whole life...allowed me to get on [Gregg Popovich's] radar a little bit."

    The Spurs have worked to add shooting and spacing around Victor Wembanyama. While Minix is unlikely to get a lot of playing time next to the franchise player, he has a solid track record of making the most of what he's offered.

    Related: Spurs Bring Back Familiar Face in G League Trade

    On a two-way deal, Minix can appear in up to 50 games for the Spurs in San Antonio, but will likely spend most of the season in the G League.

