Anthony Edwards Announces Intentions to Play in NFL

Will the Michael Jordan comparisons never cease? Anthony Edwards says he, like the former Chicago Bulls star, would consider his hand at a different sport.

In a sneak peek of a dual ESPN interview with Justin Jefferson, Edwards says that if the Minnesota Timberwolves can bring home the Larry O'Brien soon, he'll consider hanging up his jersey...and trading it in for football cleats.

"Football players can't go play basketball. No way. I told my buddies, If I win a ring in the next three or four years, I am going to play football," Edwards said in the sneak peak which aired on NFL Countdown on Oct. 20 .

After trading Karl-Anthony Towns for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, no one's calling the Timberwolves a championship favorite. And perhaps they don't want to be, if it means losing Edwards to an NFL career change.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Edwards grew up playing football, excelling at the running back position. It's unclear if that's his goal at this stage in his career, but he's adamant he can play in the NFL.

And it's not the first time he's said such. In a 2023 interview with comedian Marco Summers, Edwards said "I think I might be the first one," when asked about the NBA to NFL transfer portal. To date, no one else has ever done it.

The rest of the ESPN Cover Story featuring Edwards and Jefferson will publish on Oct. 22, the morning of the NBA's Opening Night slate for the 2024-2025 regular season.

Related: Anthony Edwards Hints at Knicks Future After Timberwolves Preseason Loss