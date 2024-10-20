David Pollack Names Former 5-Star Quarterback That Has ‘Come Back Down To Earth’

Nebraska Cornhuskers star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has had an impressive start to the season. The former No. 2 overall recruit in the 2024 class was on fire, completing 72.2% of his passes for 967 yards, along with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in his first four games.

However, after a disappointing performance against the Indiana Hoosiers, where Raiola went 28-of-44 for 234 yards and three interceptions, college football analyst and former player David Pollack shared on his YouTube channel, "David Pollack College Football," that Raiola seems to be coming back down to earth.



"...I think we jumped the gun a little bit on Nebraska," Pollack said. "I thought they'd be better when I saw the magic in the beginning of the season from [Dylan Raiola]. He's definitely come back down to earth a little bit and calmed down."

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Pollack pointed out that Raiola is a freshman and will inevitably make mistakes throughout the season. Raiola has a completion rate of 66.2%, accumulating 1,592 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. However, in his last three games, he has struggled, completing only 59.2% of his passes for 625 yards, with one touchdown and four interceptions.

The Cornhuskers have a 2-1 record in those games, demonstrating their competitiveness. However, they will need Raiola to improve his performance if they want to continue making progress for the rest of the season.

Related: Greg McElroy Names CFB Program That Will Take A Huge Step Forward This Year