Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    David Pollack Names Former 5-Star Quarterback That Has ‘Come Back Down To Earth’

    By Jaron Spor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFWPA_0wEjSo9G00

    Nebraska Cornhuskers star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has had an impressive start to the season. The former No. 2 overall recruit in the 2024 class was on fire, completing 72.2% of his passes for 967 yards, along with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in his first four games.

    However, after a disappointing performance against the Indiana Hoosiers, where Raiola went 28-of-44 for 234 yards and three interceptions, college football analyst and former player David Pollack shared on his YouTube channel, "David Pollack College Football," that Raiola seems to be coming back down to earth.


    "...I think we jumped the gun a little bit on Nebraska," Pollack said. "I thought they'd be better when I saw the magic in the beginning of the season from [Dylan Raiola]. He's definitely come back down to earth a little bit and calmed down."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ac3E_0wEjSo9G00
    Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

    Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

    Pollack pointed out that Raiola is a freshman and will inevitably make mistakes throughout the season. Raiola has a completion rate of 66.2%, accumulating 1,592 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. However, in his last three games, he has struggled, completing only 59.2% of his passes for 625 yards, with one touchdown and four interceptions.

    The Cornhuskers have a 2-1 record in those games, demonstrating their competitiveness. However, they will need Raiola to improve his performance if they want to continue making progress for the rest of the season.

    Related: Greg McElroy Names CFB Program That Will Take A Huge Step Forward This Year

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Bill Dickerson
    15h ago
    Pollock , just butt-hurt he didn't go to Georgia.
    Dennis Berry
    1d ago
    Tough conference
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nebraska-UCLA Week 10 game time set
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Indiana Gets Bad Injury News About QB Kurtis Rourke After Win Over Nebraska
    Sports Illustrated2 days ago
    Matt Rhule got the reality check that he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers direly needed
    FanSided2 days ago
    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Under Fire for Controversial Play in Win Over 49ers
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Report: Indiana Star QB Kurtis Rourke Is Going To Be Out For A While
    The Spun2 days ago
    Chiefs Immediately Sign QB Amid Tuesday News
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports8 days ago
    Two College Football Head Coaches Fired After Week 8
    The Spun1 day ago
    Photo Of Arch Manning Goes Viral After Texas' Loss To Georgia
    The Spun2 days ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Blonde LSU Fan’s Bizarre Behavior During Tigers’ Victory Over Ole Miss Exploding On Internet
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Indiana Fans Drank Memorial Stadium Dry During Blowout Win Over Nebraska
    BroBible2 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Posted Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    Rhule after the film review: Husker head coach offers thoughts on the Saturday that was – and what's ahead
    247Sports1 day ago
    Two Women Banned For Life For Behavior At College Football Game
    The Spun7 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let NFL Fans Know He Changed Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    NCAA Volleyball Selection Committee Unveils Midseason Top 16: Nebraska No. 1
    Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Texas announces final decision on Arch Manning
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum: The Big Ten Is 'Too Big' For Lincoln Riley, USC
    The Spun2 days ago
    High school OT Juju Marks flips his commitment from Kansas to Nebraska
    247Sports1 day ago
    Lincoln Riley’s Decision To Bail On Oklahoma Destroyed Two Proud Programs
    BroBible1 day ago
    First look: Nebraska at Ohio State odds and lines
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Quinn Ewers' future at Texas in question after skipping common event amid benching rumors
    Irish Star4 hours ago
    Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn, 40, set to come out of retirement after five years and compete in World Cup
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Stephen A. Smith Declares NFL Team's Season 'Over' Following Week 7 Performance
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    CBS Anchor Mel Showers Has Died
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Iowa Has To Make This Decision Following Michigan State Loss
    Iowa Hawkeyes On SI2 days ago
    Penn State football an early touchdown favorite in primetime showdown
    basicbluesnation.com1 day ago
    Oklahoma insider reveals Seth Littrell’s reaction to firing, eulogizes ex-Sooners offensive coordinator’s tenure
    Sporting News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy