Rick Carlisle Reveals Brutally Frank Opinion on Pacers Preseason 'Struggles'

The Indiana Pacers finished the preseason and are in the home stretch before the beginning of the regular season. Indiana split their four games, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks, while besting the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets.

Their win over Charlotte took overtime to get the job done, and their losses were both closer than five points. However, for a team looking to make a deep playoff run, losing close games can often be indicative of deeper issues.

Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers with head coach Rick Carlisle © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Carlisle blames poor conditioning, lackluster defense, and sloppy ball movement for the losses, and he was not happy with the results.

"Preseason didn't go well. The games didn't go well. We had struggles and we've got a few days to try to make some progress," said Carlisle. "The focus today is hard play defense, ball movement, and conditioning."

For a team coming off an eventful offseason that saw three players suit up for the Paris Olympics, conditioning needing work makes a degree of sense. However, they only have a few days to fine-tune those issues.

Last season, Indiana rode a fast-paced offense all the way to the Conference Finals while sacrificing effort and quality on defense. It seemed to work, but Carlisle would like to see his squad tighten up on both ends of the ball. Last season, the Pacers averaged 12.9 turnovers per game to a league-high 30.7 assists. In this preseason, they averaged 30.3 assists, which is excellent, but gave up 17 turnovers a game, which would have been the worst in the league last season by a fair margin.

As the Eastern Conference's best teams get better, Indiana will need to stick to their strengths and clean up areas of weakness if they want to have another successful season with the same core group of players.