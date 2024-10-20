Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Rick Carlisle Reveals Brutally Frank Opinion on Pacers Preseason 'Struggles'

    By Jonah Kubicek,

    2 days ago

    The Indiana Pacers finished the preseason and are in the home stretch before the beginning of the regular season. Indiana split their four games, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks, while besting the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets.

    Their win over Charlotte took overtime to get the job done, and their losses were both closer than five points. However, for a team looking to make a deep playoff run, losing close games can often be indicative of deeper issues.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UB17L_0wEjQ5mM00
    Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers with head coach Rick Carlisle

    © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Rick Carlisle blames poor conditioning, lackluster defense, and sloppy ball movement for the losses, and he was not happy with the results.

    "Preseason didn't go well. The games didn't go well. We had struggles and we've got a few days to try to make some progress," said Carlisle. "The focus today is hard play defense, ball movement, and conditioning."

    For a team coming off an eventful offseason that saw three players suit up for the Paris Olympics, conditioning needing work makes a degree of sense. However, they only have a few days to fine-tune those issues.

    Last season, Indiana rode a fast-paced offense all the way to the Conference Finals while sacrificing effort and quality on defense. It seemed to work, but Carlisle would like to see his squad tighten up on both ends of the ball. Last season, the Pacers averaged 12.9 turnovers per game to a league-high 30.7 assists. In this preseason, they averaged 30.3 assists, which is excellent, but gave up 17 turnovers a game, which would have been the worst in the league last season by a fair margin.

    Related: Indiana Pacers Outline 'Non-Negotiables' Ahead of Season

    As the Eastern Conference's best teams get better, Indiana will need to stick to their strengths and clean up areas of weakness if they want to have another successful season with the same core group of players.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bronny James is Trending After Lakers Make Big Roster Move
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Knicks' Rookie Center Prepared To Make Big Impact
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    "Once I failed my physical, they had zero obligation to pay for my surgery"- Ronny Turiaf recalls Dr. Jerry Buss footing his million-dollar heart surgery bill
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Under Fire for Controversial Play in Win Over 49ers
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Sheryl Swoopes' Unexpected Admission About WNBA Finals Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Make Big Decision About Their Future Together
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Alvin Kamara Reacts to Cowboys Trade Rumor Going Viral
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Bill Belichick Left in Disbelief Over Baker Mayfield's Passes
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Is Going Viral After Unexpected Move for Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Has Brutal Reality Check For SEC Team After Saturday's Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Fans in Disbelief Over Taylor Swift's Grand Travis Kelce Gesture at Eras Show
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Drops Ice-Cold 6-Word Message After Nebraska Win
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Deion Sanders Has Message for Deshaun Watson After Browns QB Suffers Injury
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post25 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Fans Left Speechless by Updated ESPN FPI College Football Rankings
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Mina Kimes Takes 3-Word Shot at Jameis Winston Over Deshaun Watson Rant
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Rangers' Top-Line Forward Misses Practice with Upper-Body Injury
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Names ‘Angry and Motivated’ College Football Program After Week 8
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    College GameDay Makes History With Week 9 Location Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Names Major College Football Head Coach That Has Been A Failure
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy