    • Athlon Sports

    Jevon Holland Will Not Play vs. Colts

    By Josh Moser,

    2 days ago

    Dolphins safety Jevon Holland will not play in Week 7 against the Colts. Holland broke a bone in his left hand in the Week 5 win against the Patriots. The fourth-year player said that he had hoped to play in this game earlier in the week, however the Dolphins placed him on the inactive list.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjSGn_0wEi7Lk800
    Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) takes the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium.

    © Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    Also not playing in the contest is pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah who is dealing with a bicep injury. Cornerback Ethan Bonner, Running Back Jeff Wilson Jr., Linebacker Channing Tindall, and Offensive Lineman Andrew Meyer round out the inactive list with Skylar Thompson operating as the team's emergency quarterback.

    Running Back De'Von Achane will return from a concussion and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is active after battling a hamstring injury this week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9ELr_0wEi7Lk800
    Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) rushes with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

    Mandatory Credit&colon Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

    Saturday the team announced that quarterback Tim Boyle has been elevated to the active roster off the practice squad for this Week 7 contest. Additional, the Dolphins placed long snapper Blake Ferguson on the reserve/non-football illness list- signing  long snapper Matt Overton in his place.

    Nik Needham has also been elevated to the active roster for the contest.

    Kickoff is at 1PM Eastern Time in Indianapolis, Indiana.

