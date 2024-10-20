Kirk Herbstreit’s 2-Word Message After College GameDay's Week 9 Announcement

ESPN's "College GameDay" was on hand for the huge SEC clash between Georgia and Texas in Week 8.

Before that, they were in Eugene, Oregon for a top-five game between the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.

In Week 9, they are headed for Bloomington, Indiana to see the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers face the Washington Huskies in a Big Ten battle.

This will be the first time that "College GameDay" will be in Indiana, and it is a major move for the Hoosiers.

With Curt Cignetti in his first year with the program after coming over from James Madison, Indiana is now 7-0 and in the top 25 after a blowout win over Nebraska in Week 8.

The crew that features Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are going to be in store for what should be a packed crowd in Bloomington.

After the reveal, Herbstreit took to X to share his thoughts on the decision.

"Can’t wait!" Herbstreit wrote on X.

It is also a significant decision given the ties with Corso, who was the head coach at Indiana from 1973 until 1982.

While the Indiana-Washington game should be a good one, the Hoosiers are going to be without starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke after he suffered an injury in Saturday's win vs. Nebraska.

Washington has taken a step back from its College Football Playoff run a year ago, but the Huskies enter with a 4-3 record and are coming off a bye in Week 8.

Nonetheless, Herbstreit is excited to be heading to Bloomington to see a program on a tremendous rise.

