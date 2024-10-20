Bills vs. Titans Inactive List Revealed for 'Perfect' Buffalo Matchup

The Buffalo Bills are trying to extend their lead in the AFC East for another game.

Their Week 7 opponent is almost the perfect matchup for that. The Tennessee Titans are not only 1-4 but banged up in some key positions of value - including quarterback Will Levis.

Let's take a look at exactly how healthy the Bills are with the announcement of their inactive lists:

Bills Inactive List

- S, Mike Edwards

- LB, Joe Andreesen

- LB, Eddie Ulofoshio

- OL, Will Clapp

- DT, Zion Logue

Notes:

- Of all the players healthy, the Bills get a boost this week with the full return of running back James Cook. Ray Davis, the team's fourth-round rookie from April is also active after dealing with an injury over the week

- "Buffalo" Joe is still a healthy scratch after making the roster and being a role player for the team going into Week 7.

- Outside of the players still out on injured reserve, the Bills are as healthy as they have been since the start of the season.

- Amari Cooper, the Pro Bowl wide receiver traded by the Bills is good to go and will be active for his debut.

Titans Inactive List

- LB, Azeez Al-Shaair

- G, Nick Broeker

- CB, Kamari Lassiter

- WR, Steven Sims

- LB, Henry To'oTo'o

- FS, Jimmie Ward

- WR, Robert Woods

Notes:

- Unlike Buffalo, the Titans are banged up in several key positions. Al-Shaair was a key addition for the defense but he won't be playing Sunday allowing for the middle of the field to be attacked for the Bills.

- L'Jarius Sneed was questionable going into the contest but he is off the inactive list which means he will try to give it a go against Buffalo's passing attack.