    • Athlon Sports

    Bills vs. Titans Inactive List Revealed for 'Perfect' Buffalo Matchup

    By Nick Faria,

    2 days ago

    The Buffalo Bills are trying to extend their lead in the AFC East for another game.

    Their Week 7 opponent is almost the perfect matchup for that. The Tennessee Titans are not only 1-4 but banged up in some key positions of value - including quarterback Will Levis.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idq23_0wEgS4p000

    &lparJasen Vinlove-Imagn Images&rpar

    Let's take a look at exactly how healthy the Bills are with the announcement of their inactive lists:

    Bills Inactive List

    - S, Mike Edwards

    - LB, Joe Andreesen

    - LB, Eddie Ulofoshio

    - OL, Will Clapp

    - DT, Zion Logue

    Notes:

    - Of all the players healthy, the Bills get a boost this week with the full return of running back James Cook. Ray Davis, the team's fourth-round rookie from April is also active after dealing with an injury over the week

    - "Buffalo" Joe is still a healthy scratch after making the roster and being a role player for the team going into Week 7.

    - Outside of the players still out on injured reserve, the Bills are as healthy as they have been since the start of the season.

    - Amari Cooper, the Pro Bowl wide receiver traded by the Bills is good to go and will be active for his debut.

    Titans Inactive List

    - LB, Azeez Al-Shaair

    - G, Nick Broeker

    - CB, Kamari Lassiter

    - WR, Steven Sims

    - LB, Henry To'oTo'o

    - FS, Jimmie Ward

    - WR, Robert Woods

    Related: Bills Need To Continue Runningback By Committee Approach Offensively

    Notes:

    - Unlike Buffalo, the Titans are banged up in several key positions. Al-Shaair was a key addition for the defense but he won't be playing Sunday allowing for the middle of the field to be attacked for the Bills.

    - L'Jarius Sneed was questionable going into the contest but he is off the inactive list which means he will try to give it a go against Buffalo's passing attack.

