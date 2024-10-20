Deshaun Watson's Browns Reveal Shocking Quarterback Benching for Bengals

The Cleveland Browns (1-5) on Sunday continue their season against their AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals (2-4). The Browns are 0-2 at home and have lost four straight games heading into this matchup, and so maybe a shakeup was due.

Bench Deshaun Watson? There is an argument to be made. After all, the offense has been a mess all season and ranks No. 30 in points scored, and dead last in yards per game. Their offensive line has been a veritable hodge-podge of players for most of the season.

Quarterback Watson has not played anywhere near expectations but has also been under duress most of the year. But that's not who just got benched.

For reasons we're sure will soon come with an explanation, Watson's backup for this game isn't Jameis Winston. Rather, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the second quarterback today.

Winston is therefore "inactive'' as the emergency third quarterback.

For the Browns to have a chance in this game, they have to establish the running game. Unfortunately, both Jerome Ford and D’Onta Foreman are questionable, maybe leaving the duties to Pierre Strong Jr.

The Browns also traded receiver Amari Cooper this week, leaving Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash as the only four active receivers on the roster. Inline

Tight end David Njoku returned a couple of weeks ago and is reportedly at 100 percent headed into this weekend’s matchup with the Bengals.

Cincinnati is looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season. Their four losses have been by a combined 15 points, and two of them were walk-off wins for their opponents.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is back as he has completed 71.6 percent of his passes while tossing 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The offense has picked up steam with the return of receiver Tee Higgins, and the Bengals are hoping to get their season back on track with a win in Cleveland.

These two rivals will square off on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. ... with Watson reportedly on a "short leash'' and "DTR'' now backing him up.