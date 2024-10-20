Chris Fowler Draws Backlash for Controversial Comment on Kirby Smart



There were several key storylines from Saturday night's SEC clash on ABC , where the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs pulled off a stunning upset against the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas.

One of the most talked-about moments came during the postgame interview when Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called out both ESPN and the referees after the victory.

"Nobody gave us a chance. Your whole network doubted us. Nobody believed in us. And then they tried to rob us with calls in this place," Smart stated emphatically.

While his emotions were clearly running high, he stood by his comments. However, ESPN play-by-play analyst, Chris Fowler , who was on the call, later described Smart as "salty" for his remarks following the win.

Following Fowler's comments, he faced significant backlash, particularly from the Georgia fanbase, who believe that Kirby Smart's remarks were entirely justified.

"The SEC changed the rules mid game… Fowler is a joke." One fan said.

"You have to be a little salty when you get peppered with water bottles #GoDawgs ," Another commented .

" @cbfowler eat your words. The whole network doubted UgA. The SEC can’t be won in week 7." One other fan posted.

"ABC/ESPN was salty the whole game." One more fan said .

It's no surprise that some fans are upset, especially given the questionable decisions made throughout the game. A particularly controversial moment came when a pass interference call on Texas prompted Longhorns fans to throw hundreds of water bottles onto the field, leading to a five-minute pause in the action.

Ultimately, the officials changed the call, ruling it an interception for Texas instead. This sequence clearly frustrated Kirby Smart and the entire Georgia sideline, adding fuel to the fire of his postgame comments.

