Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Chris Fowler Draws Backlash for Controversial Comment on Kirby Smart

    By Cole Sullivan,

    2 days ago


    There were several key storylines from Saturday night's SEC clash on ABC , where the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs pulled off a stunning upset against the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas.

    One of the most talked-about moments came during the postgame interview when Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called out both ESPN and the referees after the victory.

    "Nobody gave us a chance. Your whole network doubted us. Nobody believed in us. And then they tried to rob us with calls in this place," Smart stated emphatically.

    While his emotions were clearly running high, he stood by his comments. However, ESPN play-by-play analyst, Chris Fowler , who was on the call, later described Smart as "salty" for his remarks following the win.

    Check it out:

    Following Fowler's comments, he faced significant backlash, particularly from the Georgia fanbase, who believe that Kirby Smart's remarks were entirely justified.

    "The SEC changed the rules mid game… Fowler is a joke." One fan said.

    "You have to be a little salty when you get peppered with water bottles #GoDawgs ," Another commented .

    " @cbfowler eat your words. The whole network doubted UgA. The SEC can’t be won in week 7." One other fan posted.

    "ABC/ESPN was salty the whole game." One more fan said .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VORdM_0wEgQpqy00
    Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    It's no surprise that some fans are upset, especially given the questionable decisions made throughout the game. A particularly controversial moment came when a pass interference call on Texas prompted Longhorns fans to throw hundreds of water bottles onto the field, leading to a five-minute pause in the action.

    Ultimately, the officials changed the call, ruling it an interception for Texas instead. This sequence clearly frustrated Kirby Smart and the entire Georgia sideline, adding fuel to the fire of his postgame comments.

    Related: Kirby Smart Rips ESPN and Officials During Postgame Interview After Beating Texas

    Comments / 28
    Add a Comment
    The Wolverine
    15h ago
    How can you reverse a call thats not reviewable??? Total 💩👎🏼 Texas had 13 1st downs, 6 by penalties called on Ga
    Cain Harris
    1d ago
    ESPN is tired of Georgia dominating college football.1 loss in the regular season last 4 years, 4 Playoff wins with 2 National Championships. Lost 1 game to Bama in the SEC Championship due to a unreviewed bad call in the last minute and they were kept out of the Playoffs!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kirk Herbstreit Responds to Kirby Smart's Callout After Georgia-Texas
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
    The US Sun1 day ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Two Women Banned For Life For Behavior At College Football Game
    The Spun7 days ago
    Georgia DB Dan Jackson ejected, faces suspension
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Popular ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ actor dies
    Cleveland.com13 days ago
    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Under Fire for Controversial Play in Win Over 49ers
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Blonde LSU Fan’s Bizarre Behavior During Tigers’ Victory Over Ole Miss Exploding On Internet
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    SEC Announces Harsh Penalty for Texas Following Trash-Throwing Incident
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Photo Of Arch Manning Goes Viral After Texas' Loss To Georgia
    The Spun2 days ago
    Matthew McConaughey posts message to Texas fans after throwing bottles against Georgia
    247Sports22 hours ago
    Alabama Committed The Most Obvious Fake Injury In History
    The Spun2 days ago
    Carson Beck's Girlfriend Hanna Cavinder's Outfit Turned Heads on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Stugotz rants about Georgia coach Kirby Smart
    Awful Announcing20 hours ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen2 days ago
    Texas announces final decision on Arch Manning
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    SEC Announces Punishment For Texas' Behavior Saturday
    The Spun1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Addresses Kirby Smart Calling Out ESPN After Texas Win
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    There is something clearly wrong with Jalen Milroe
    FanSided1 day ago
    Kirby Smart has warning about ugly trash-throwing incident in Texas
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent3 days ago
    Kirby Smart Rips ESPN and Officials During Postgame Interview After Beating Texas
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Deion Sanders has message for President Obama after Colorado's win in Arizona
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail8 days ago
    Calls Mount for College Football Program to Fire $20 Million Coach After Blowout
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Why Texas football failed to meet the moment in its first big SEC test vs Georgia
    Austin American-Statesman2 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith Declares NFL Team's Season 'Over' Following Week 7 Performance
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Several College Football Fans Could Be Banned For Rest Of Season
    The Spun1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy