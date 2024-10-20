Cason Wallace reflects on special moment with brother Keaton after preseason game

The 2024 NBA preseason finally delivered the date Oklahoma City Thunder rising star Cason Wallace had circled on his calendar.

In the preseason finale, the Thunder narrowly defeated the Atlanta Hawks, and it gave Wallace bragging rights he’ll hold onto forever.

In addition to the win, the former lottery pick stood across from his brother, Keaton Wallace, for the first time in either player’s career.

While the brothers took very different paths to the NBA, they’ll forever cherish the first time they got to square off against each other in some place other than their backyard. Round 1 goes to Cason.

Reflecting on a memorable moment

“Caso” — as his Thunder teammates recently began calling him — was the Thunder’s No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Keaton, who’s nearly five years older than his brother, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 G League draft. On Thursday, they got to share a moment they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

“It was one of the best moments of my life,” Cason said of playing against his brother. “Being able to share the court with my brother for the first time, and it was on the biggest stage you could ever think of. That was real cool.”

Unlike most brother duos in the NBA who shared parts of their professional journey, Cason and Keaton’s age gap put them on different paths. The younger Wallace was a big school star and a one-and-done player. After a standout rookie season, he appears to be that next player who is viewed as a “Sam Presti special.”

The older Wallace, meanwhile, played four collegiate seasons at UTSA — where he led the Men’s Conference in free-throw percentage in the 2018 season — before taking the next step in his career.

"He stuck with his plan. Had highs and lows," said the rising Thunder star. "[He] went to college for four years. Got drafted in the G League. Questioned whether or not he wanted to be there. Started a family, and he stuck with it. We all wanted him to stick with his dream; don't give up on it. Him doing that and being strong-minded got him to where he was.”

The Thunder guard will play a key role on one of the NBA’s championship contenders this season. Looking to carry the momentum of last season into this season, the 20-year-old hopes to seat himself as one of the best young assets in the league and a future star for OKC.

Keaton will continue his journey with the Hawks on a two-way contract this season. Like many in his position, he hopes to make his mark in the G League and get promoted to a standard contract.

Although the brothers are in different phases of their careers, they have each other to keep each other motivated.

