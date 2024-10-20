Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Maple Leafs' Center Linked to Flames Amid Reported Trade Interest

    By Antonio Losada,

    1 days ago

    Just a few weeks ago, before the start of the season, the Calgary Flames were expected to get deeper into their rebuilding process after already moving some key players before the 2024 trade deadline.

    The latest reports, however, point exactly toward the opposite direction . According to Frank Seravalli, the Flames are in fact looking for reinforcements, not to get rid of the remaining valuable veterans in their roster.

    According to Seravalli , appearing on Amazon Prime Video’s "Coast to Coast" on Thursday, the Flames "don't have any interest in tearing things down."

    Seravalli indicated that Calgary's general manager "has been working the phones in recent days to try and find a center to add to the Calgary Flames in their middle-six."

    Chris Gerics of Hockey Patrol supported Seravalli's report and speculated if the Toronto Maple Leafs could help the Flames in their chase by providing the perfect trade target and asset.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZF4ft_0wES56eY00
    Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) follows the puck.

    Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

    With Mikael Backlund and Justin Kirkland anchoring the Flames' current lines, Calgary still lacks the depth to push through the Western Conference.

    Gerics suggested that David Kampf would be an ideal fit for Calgary's needs.

    "David Kampf would be a perfect fit for the Flames given his relative youth, faceoff acumen, defense, and he would slot perfectly between Connor Zary and Blake Coleman, allowing Mikael Backlund to play the fourth line."

    Entering Sunday, Daily Faceoff has Kampf slotted as the fourth-line center of the Maple Leafs in its latest depth chart.

    Kampf, 29, joined the Leafs in 2021 and has since contributed 26 goals and 47 assists in a bottom-line role for Toronto. While his scoring numbers aren’t flashy, his presence in the defensive zone and his penalty-killing abilities have been valuable and he shouldn't have a problem cracking the Flames lineup.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138Lm9_0wES56eY00
    Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) battles for the puck.

    Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

    Gerics elaborated on how this potential trade could help Toronto, which is facing a bit of a cap crunch and might benefit from getting rid of Kampf's salary.

    "This trade works in favor of Toronto as well, needing to shed cap space and removing Kampf’s $2.4M headache from their salary cap is a much-needed move, Gerics wrote. "Toronto can’t afford Kampf’s contract when they have equal value on the ice at half the cost, so a trade could pay huge dividends in the future."

    Gerics' comment was made in reference to fellow Leafs forwards Calle Jarnkrok and Fraser Minten, who are available to step into Kampf’s role if he leaves while carrying lower cap hits. Gerics also notes the addition of veteran Steven Lorentz during the offseason, another capable player that Toronto could move around the fourth line if needed.

    In Gerics' eyes, the Leafs could see an opportunity to offload Kampf’s salary while getting a useful return in the form of draft picks or prospects.

    "Perhaps a package of Kampf and a lower pick for a low-mid-end prospect or a few draft picks would be a great way to recoup assets while dropping Kampf's contract," Gerics finished.

    Related: Flames Flip Rebuild Plans & Target Top Center After Hot Start: Report

