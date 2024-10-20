Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Make Big Decision About Their Future Together

Ever since things got serious between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift, many have wondered if — or when — wedding bells would be in their future.

The couple hit the one-year mark in their relationship earlier this year, and the longer they stay together (and the more high-profile public appearances they make), the more fans and gossip blogs will speculate about a future wedding.

Life & Style reported weeks ago that sources confirmed Swift and Kelce have already considered having kids, and another source close to Swift alleged that a wedding between the two “will most likely will happen in the spring after football season.”

Things are getting even more serious between Kelce and Swift as they’re reportedly set to buy some property together in Italy when they return after the NFL season ends, according to a report from the Sun .

“They are very excited about returning to Italy,” a source told the Sun. “They love the area and talk about it often.”

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mark J&period Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The couple spent some time in Italy together over the summer, which is when they allegedly started putting the wheels in motion about buying land there.

Swift recently spent $250,000 recently to rent out the Formula One track at Monza in Italy as a birthday present to Kelce, arranging for him to get private racing lessons. The track is approximately two hours away from the spot they vacationed at.

While buying a house together doesn’t necessarily equate to an engagement or planning a wedding, it’s the logical next step for Kelce and Swift.

The couple have made it a priority to keep the intimate details of their relationship close to the vest, and Swift even advised Kelce before the NFL season started to be discreet in talking about their relationship publicly.