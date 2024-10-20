Shilo Sanders Doesn’t Hold Back In Postgame Interview After Colorado-Arizona

The Colorado Buffaloes lost a heartbreaker in Week 7 against the Kansas State Wildcats. In Week 8, Colorado responded with a 34-7 statement win against Arizona on the road.

After the Kansas State loss, Colorado safety Shilo Sanders caught plenty of heat for his disappointing performance. Sanders even mentioned it was the "worst game of his life."

“You work to get back, then you get back and you have the worst game of your life,” Sanders said prior to Week 8.

It was a rough outing, and Sanders went viral after whiffing badly on a tackle attempt.

In Week 8, it was much different for Colorado and Sanders.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders. © Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Buffs held Arizona to one touchdown, and Sanders responded with a much better outing.

After the game, he didn't hold back one bit in an interview with "The Pregame Show ."

"I think we can win with me on the field," Sanders stated. "They say defense is better without me on the field, and this is the best performance we’ve had."

Sanders then concluded by saying, "They always gone talk."

In the win over Arizona, Sanders had four tackles and a pass deflection.

The Buffs only allowed one touchdown all game which came in the first quarter, so they did a great job limiting the Arizona offense.

After a frustrating Week 7, Sanders responded in a big way as the Colorado defense played an outstanding game to notch another victory on the year.

Related: Shilo Sanders Taking Heat After Deion Sanders’ New Post