    MLB Fans Issue Juan Soto Demand To Yankees After Securing World Series Trip

    By Matt Wadleigh,

    2 days ago

    In the offseason, the New York Yankees acquired Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres. With the superstar headed for free agency and set to command a ton of money, Soto's performance in October is only putting more attention on his pending availability.

    On Saturday night, the Yankees moved on to the World Series after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in five games.

    As such, Soto has been instrumental in the team's success. In the ALCS against the Guardians, Soto continued to hit the ball well.

    However, the biggest of them all came in the top of the 10th inning in Game 5.

    Soto smacked a go-ahead three-run homer that became the difference-maker and gave the Yankees the AL pennant.

    It was arguably the biggest hit of Soto's MLB career, and it sent the Yankees to the World Series.

    After the game, fans united with the same thoughts regarding Soto: he needs to be paid.

    "The Yankees need to pay Juan Soto $1,000,000,000," one fan wrote.

    "There is not a dollar amount you could pay Juan Soto where he isn’t worth it But we as Mariners fans know that," a fan mentioned .

    "Juan Soto is going to get $700 Million dollars. And guess what… Bro’s Worth. Every. Penny," another wrote on X.

    "Pay Juan Soto ALL OF THE MONEY! ALL OF IT! EVERY LAST PENNY!" Keith Smith wrote.

    "There might not be enough money in the world to pay Juan Soto’s next contract. We are going to have to create a new form of currency," another fan wrote.

    "Whatever money you need to pay Juan Soto, $1B, $2B, IT’S NOT ENOUGH," said another .

    Yankees teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. even pumped up Soto's contract desires and said to "pay that man."

    At the end of the day, the Yankees are now heading for the World Series and will face off against the winner of the NLCS between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

    At any rate, Soto should be in line for a massive payday this offseason.

