Nick Saban Is Trending After Correctly Picking College Football Upset on Saturday

ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Nick Saban shared his predictions for the Week 8 college football slate while the crew previewed a matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia in Austin, Texas.

While Saban sided with the favorite for many of the selections, he dropped an upset pick during the show.

Saban picked the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini to overtake the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines. He believed the Fighting Illini would pull off the upset against the defending national champions despite UM heading into the game as a 4-point favorite, per ESPN BET .

The former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach credited his pick to Ilinois quarterback Luke Altmyer for "making the difference" in the game.

"I'm taking the Illini," Saban said . "I think Luke Altmyer will make a difference in this game."

Saban ended up picking the correct upset in Week 8 after the Fighting Illini defeated the Wolverines 21-7, advancing to 6-1 on the season.

Former Alabama Football Coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban © Sara Diggins&solAmerican-Statesman &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Illinois' only loss this season came against a Top 5 team in the Penn State Nittany Lions. They have a couple of solid wins under their belt, like defeating No. 19 Kansas, No. 22 Nebraska, and now, No. 24 Michigan.

As Saban alluded to, the Fighting Illini have been playing behind Altmyer. In the win over Michigan, Altymer recorded one touchdown on 80 yards, completing 9-of-18 pass attempts.

He may have had a quiet game in the passing realm, but Illinois' rushing attack was wide open in Week 8. Altmyer finished the game with a touchdown and 48 yards on the ground.

So far this season, Altmyer has produced 15 touchdowns and 1,506 yards with a 65.9 completion percentage while throwing just one interception.

Related: Lee Corso Is Trending After Correctly Picking College Football Upset

Related: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Top 10 College Football Upset on Saturday