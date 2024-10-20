Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Nick Saban Is Trending After Correctly Picking College Football Upset on Saturday

    By Max Escarpio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dAtN_0wEQUzXA00

    ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Nick Saban shared his predictions for the Week 8 college football slate while the crew previewed a matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia in Austin, Texas.

    While Saban sided with the favorite for many of the selections, he dropped an upset pick during the show.

    Saban picked the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini to overtake the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines. He believed the Fighting Illini would pull off the upset against the defending national champions despite UM heading into the game as a 4-point favorite, per ESPN BET .

    The former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach credited his pick to Ilinois quarterback Luke Altmyer for "making the difference" in the game.

    "I'm taking the Illini," Saban said . "I think Luke Altmyer will make a difference in this game."

    Saban ended up picking the correct upset in Week 8 after the Fighting Illini defeated the Wolverines 21-7, advancing to 6-1 on the season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZSqi_0wEQUzXA00
    Former Alabama Football Coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban

    © Sara Diggins&solAmerican-Statesman &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    Illinois' only loss this season came against a Top 5 team in the Penn State Nittany Lions. They have a couple of solid wins under their belt, like defeating No. 19 Kansas, No. 22 Nebraska, and now, No. 24 Michigan.

    As Saban alluded to, the Fighting Illini have been playing behind Altmyer. In the win over Michigan, Altymer recorded one touchdown on 80 yards, completing 9-of-18 pass attempts.

    He may have had a quiet game in the passing realm, but Illinois' rushing attack was wide open in Week 8. Altmyer finished the game with a touchdown and 48 yards on the ground.

    So far this season, Altmyer has produced 15 touchdowns and 1,506 yards with a 65.9 completion percentage while throwing just one interception.

    Related: Lee Corso Is Trending After Correctly Picking College Football Upset

    Related: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Top 10 College Football Upset on Saturday

    Comments / 15
    Add a Comment
    Kenny Byrom
    20h ago
    Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard and the complete idiot, Pat McAfee, I believe Kirby’s comments were directed towards you all. Would you all like mustard, or mayonnaise on that crow burger? How’d that Georgia Texas pick work out for y’all?
    Kirk Boss
    1d ago
    He also picked Arkansas to beat LSU, didn’t happen.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Blonde LSU Fan’s Bizarre Behavior During Tigers’ Victory Over Ole Miss Exploding On Internet
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    Two Women Banned For Life For Behavior At College Football Game
    The Spun7 days ago
    Fans In Disbelief Over Texas' Arch Manning Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Cheerleaders Get Involved After Dangerous Incident in Texas-Georgia
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
    The US Sun21 hours ago
    Carson Beck's Girlfriend Hanna Cavinder's Outfit Turned Heads on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Nick Saban Sends Strong Five-Word Message to Deion Sanders
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Alabama Committed The Most Obvious Fake Injury In History
    The Spun2 days ago
    There is something clearly wrong with Jalen Milroe
    FanSided1 day ago
    Alabama Coach Shoves Own Player Onto Field In Order To Fake Injury Against Tennessee
    BroBible2 days ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Headed for Marriage, Source Claims: 'He Wants to Be With Her All of the Time'
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Nick Saban Sends Stern Warning to Alabama After Early Season Struggles
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    Dak Prescott Pops The Question with Incredible $1 Million Ring
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds9 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Has 2-Word Description Of Alabama Football Right Now
    The Spun1 day ago
    Gisele BundchenLeft Empty-Handed From Divorce As Tom Brady Property Registered Under Mother’s Name
    sportstalkline.com5 days ago
    Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
    Dallas Cowboys On SI2 days ago
    Lizzo Vows ‘The Whole Country Will Be Like Detroit’ if Kamala Harris Becomes President
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Why does the winner of Alabama-Tennessee celebrate with cigars?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Georgia DB Dan Jackson ejected, faces suspension
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    College Football Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Kirby Smart's Face
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Deion Sanders Makes 'Disrespectful' Accusation After Colorado-Arizona
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Analysts and fans alike unleash fury over Kalen DeBoer for 'lack of discipline' and 'destroying what Nick Saban built at Alabama in just 7 games'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Deion Sanders has message for President Obama after Colorado's win in Arizona
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    SEC now faces perception problem once Texas fans trashed field vs. Georgia after perceived bad call
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Kalen DeBoer explains controversial fourth-and-22 call that helped seal Alabama's fate in loss to Tennessee
    CBS Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy