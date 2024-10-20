Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Maple Leafs' Forward Approves Craig Berube's Unique Coaching Traits

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    The Toronto Maple Leafs are never going to stop generating headlines, but earlier this week they did for a very interesting and particular reason.

    It was all because head coach Craig Berube stopped a practice twice on Friday... following a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

    Berube’s approach to coaching has made waves since his arrival in Toronto, even more when compared to that of former bench boss Sheldon Keefe.

    The new coach was asked about his decision and he clarified the situation after practice , and now it's one of his pupils who has backed up his traits in depth forward Nick Robertson.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAghD_0wEQ94Ja00
    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson (89) pursues the play.

    Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

    Robertson made it sound like he couldn’t be happier with the results of Berube's coaching.

    “He keeps guys honest. He gets the best out of us,” Robertson said before facing the New York Rangers on Saturday. “You don’t want to be lackadaisical in practice like that.

    "You want a coach that’s hard on you and expects better. That’s what brings the best out of us.”

    Known for his tough, no-nonsense style, Berube fit what the Leafs' brass was looking for to try and get the franchise over the hump and make a deep run in the postseason after decades of failures.

    Explaining the reasons behind stopping practice following such a big win midweek, Berube echoed Robertson's comments saying that everything comes down to staying alert in all situations, not resting on one's laurels, and keeping the standards as high as possible.

    “We don’t want to get complacent, right? That’s the biggest thing. Staying sharp,” Berube said. “I stopped it a couple of times. Just execution for me, you know, being sharp and executing.”

    The double stoppage in practice, however, didn't quite work for the Leafs in their matchup with the Rangers on Saturday, considering Toronto lost 4-1 to New York falling to a (still positive) 3-2 record this season.

    Related: Maple Leafs' Craig Berube Explains Why He Stopped Practice 2 Times

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Fans In Disbelief Over Texas' Arch Manning Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Make Big Decision About Their Future Together
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Dave Portnoy Provides Update On Major Changes For Michigan After Loss On Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Alvin Kamara Reacts to Cowboys Trade Rumor Going Viral
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Lee Corso Names Top 5 Team That Might Not Make the College Football Playoff
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Has Brutal Reality Check For SEC Team After Saturday's Loss
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Draymond Green Makes Surprising Admission On Jordan Poole Punch Days Before Warriors' Season Opener
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Drops Ice-Cold 6-Word Message After Nebraska Win
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Deion Sanders Has Message for Deshaun Watson After Browns QB Suffers Injury
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans Left Speechless by Updated ESPN FPI College Football Rankings
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Erin Andrews Didn't Hesitate When Naming the 'Face of the NFL'
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Names ‘Angry and Motivated’ College Football Program After Week 8
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Names Major College Football Head Coach That Has Been A Failure
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    College GameDay Makes History With Week 9 Location Announcement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ‘College GameDay’ Facing Backlash for Controversial Jokes Made During Show
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Liberty Star Jonquel Jones Drops Strong Message After WNBA Finals MVP Win
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    Lisa Leslie Sends Strong Message To Napheesa Collier After Losing WNBA Finals
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy