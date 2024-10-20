Maple Leafs' Forward Approves Craig Berube's Unique Coaching Traits

The Toronto Maple Leafs are never going to stop generating headlines, but earlier this week they did for a very interesting and particular reason.

It was all because head coach Craig Berube stopped a practice twice on Friday... following a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Berube’s approach to coaching has made waves since his arrival in Toronto, even more when compared to that of former bench boss Sheldon Keefe.

The new coach was asked about his decision and he clarified the situation after practice , and now it's one of his pupils who has backed up his traits in depth forward Nick Robertson.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson (89) pursues the play. Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Robertson made it sound like he couldn’t be happier with the results of Berube's coaching.

“He keeps guys honest. He gets the best out of us,” Robertson said before facing the New York Rangers on Saturday. “You don’t want to be lackadaisical in practice like that.

"You want a coach that’s hard on you and expects better. That’s what brings the best out of us.”

Known for his tough, no-nonsense style, Berube fit what the Leafs' brass was looking for to try and get the franchise over the hump and make a deep run in the postseason after decades of failures.

Explaining the reasons behind stopping practice following such a big win midweek, Berube echoed Robertson's comments saying that everything comes down to staying alert in all situations, not resting on one's laurels, and keeping the standards as high as possible.

“We don’t want to get complacent, right? That’s the biggest thing. Staying sharp,” Berube said. “I stopped it a couple of times. Just execution for me, you know, being sharp and executing.”

The double stoppage in practice, however, didn't quite work for the Leafs in their matchup with the Rangers on Saturday, considering Toronto lost 4-1 to New York falling to a (still positive) 3-2 record this season.

