Insider Pours Cold Water on Igor Shesterkin's Huge Contract Demands

We first heard about the New York Rangers' initial contract offer to Igor Shesterkin from ESPN's Kevin Weekes when he reported the goalie had turned down an $88 million offer.

A little over a week later, it was the same Weekes who brought new intel to the table regarding the negotiations between those two parties and the most likely outcome.

Despite being one of the top goaltenders in the league, Weekes shared on NHL Network that Shesterkin will likely fall just short of his target salary.

According to Weekes, who shared the update on Friday, the Rangers star goalie is unlikely to secure the $12-plus million per season he’s been aiming for in his next contract according to the New York Post .

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) stops a shot against the Carolina Hurricanes. James Guillory-Imagn Images

“When it’s all said and done, he will be the highest-paid goalie in league history," Weekes said. "And I think just based on the timing, he’s very deserving of that now, at this point in time."

Regarded as one of the top goaltenders in hockey, Shesterkin, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2021–22, boasts a career record of 137-59-18 with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

“Could he push and should he push to get $12 (million)? Sure, why not?" Weekes said.

While his next contract will still likely set a new high for goalies, the exact number in Shesterkin's next deal might not reach his $12 million goal.

That'd be Shesterkin's preference, however, as he's not aiming to become the highest-paid goalie but rather the highest-paid player in the Rangers roster, topping Artemi Panarin's $11.6 million cap hit.

“As I said initially when I first broke this story, that deal, the offer of 88, eight years, $11 million a year, times eight," Weekes continued, "$88 million would make him the highest-paid goalie of all time. That eclipses Carey Price‘s 10 and a half million that he had, and deservedly so.

“So to me, I think ultimately this gets resolved with a number with an 11 on it," Weekes said. "That’s my thought. I don’t think it goes to 12.

"Yeah, I don’t think it goes to 12. Could be wrong.”

