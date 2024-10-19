Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Insider Pours Cold Water on Igor Shesterkin's Huge Contract Demands

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    We first heard about the New York Rangers' initial contract offer to Igor Shesterkin from ESPN's Kevin Weekes when he reported the goalie had turned down an $88 million offer.

    A little over a week later, it was the same Weekes who brought new intel to the table regarding the negotiations between those two parties and the most likely outcome.

    Despite being one of the top goaltenders in the league, Weekes shared on NHL Network that Shesterkin will likely fall just short of his target salary.

    According to Weekes, who shared the update on Friday, the Rangers star goalie is unlikely to secure the $12-plus million per season he’s been aiming for in his next contract according to the New York Post .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhYhO_0wDRM1xF00
    New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) stops a shot against the Carolina Hurricanes.

    James Guillory-Imagn Images

    “When it’s all said and done, he will be the highest-paid goalie in league history," Weekes said. "And I think just based on the timing, he’s very deserving of that now, at this point in time."

    Regarded as one of the top goaltenders in hockey, Shesterkin, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2021–22, boasts a career record of 137-59-18 with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

    “Could he push and should he push to get $12 (million)? Sure, why not?" Weekes said.

    While his next contract will still likely set a new high for goalies, the exact number in Shesterkin's next deal might not reach his $12 million goal.

    That'd be Shesterkin's preference, however, as he's not aiming to become the highest-paid goalie but rather the highest-paid player in the Rangers roster, topping Artemi Panarin's $11.6 million cap hit.

    “As I said initially when I first broke this story, that deal, the offer of 88, eight years, $11 million a year, times eight," Weekes continued, "$88 million would make him the highest-paid goalie of all time. That eclipses Carey Price‘s 10 and a half million that he had, and deservedly so.

    “So to me, I think ultimately this gets resolved with a number with an 11 on it," Weekes said. "That’s my thought. I don’t think it goes to 12.

    "Yeah, I don’t think it goes to 12. Could be wrong.”

    Related: Goalie Market Explosion Won't Affect Rangers' Igor Shesterkin

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Maple Leafs' Veteran Reacts to Second Healthy Scratch: 'It's A Big Deal'
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Viral Video Captures Gross Moment from Jets QB Aaron Rodgers During Steelers Loss
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Make Big Decision About Their Future Together
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Dave Portnoy Provides Update On Major Changes For Michigan After Loss On Saturday
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kirk Herbstreit’s Lee Corso Announcement on ‘College GameDay’ is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Bronny James is Trending After Lakers Make Big Roster Move
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Is Going Viral After Unexpected Move for Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Quinn Ewers Issues Telling Postgame Comments After Texas-Georgia
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Former #1 NFL Draft Pick Looks Unrecognizable After Recent Body Transformation
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Knicks' Rookie Center Prepared To Make Big Impact
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    Pissed Liberty Coach Issues Angry Demand to WNBA Referees After Loss vs. Lynx
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Calls Mount for Removal of Major College Football Head Coach on Friday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Cowboys Fans All Saying The Same Thing About Tyron's Jets Move
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Oregon Fans Slam Fox Broadcast for Major Blunder
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Mina Kimes Takes 3-Word Shot at Jameis Winston Over Deshaun Watson Rant
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    ‘College GameDay’ Under Fire For Controversial Week 8 Location
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Deion Sanders Has Message for Deshaun Watson After Browns QB Suffers Injury
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Cris Collinsworth Faces Backlash for Controversial Comments on 'Sunday Night Football'
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Drops Ice-Cold 6-Word Message After Nebraska Win
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ‘College GameDay’ Facing Backlash for Controversial Jokes Made During Show
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Calls Mount for Indiana Fever to Make Christie Sides Change After Big WNBA News
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Florida State Coach Mike Norvell Delivers Strong Message After Historic Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Lisa Leslie Sends Strong Message To Napheesa Collier After Losing WNBA Finals
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy