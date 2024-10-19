Open in App
    How To Watch No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    By Sean Stires,

    2 days ago

    No. 12 Notre Dame (5-1) and Georgia Tech (5-2) are ready to square off Saturday afternoon as the Fighting Irish head south to Atlanta for their first of two straight neutral site games in NFL stadiums. Below is everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game.

    Where : Atlanta, Ga. - Mercedes Benz Stadium
    When : 3:30 pm EST
    Television : ESPN – Bob Wischusen (play-by-play); Louis Reddick (analyst); Kris Budden (sideline)
    Radio : Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Tony Simeone (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst)

    Stream : Audacy App (audio only) and fuboTV ( Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE )

    Spread : Notre Dame –14.0, O/U 49.5

    What to Know - Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have been challenge by injuries already this season and they will be challenged again in this game with the loss of cornerback Benjamin Morrison . The All-American candidate will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury. Freshman Leonard Moore now joins Christian Gray in the starting lineup. The Irish currently have the No. 5 pass efficiency defense and No. 8 scoring defense in the nation. The site of this week’s game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons, will be the 13th NFL stadium Notre Dame has played in since 2016.

    What to Know – Georgia Tech: Notre Dame and Georgia Tech will meet for the 39th time. The Irish have won 30 of the previous meetings with one tie. The Yellow Jackets will be quarterback Haynes King will play. King injured his throwing shoulder in last week’s win over North Carolina. He has passed for 1,568 yards with 8 touchdowns and just one interception with another 353 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Georgia Tech will start redshirt sophomore Zach Pyron who is known as the “touchdown vulture”, because of his four touchdown runs this season in red zone package situations. He is 5 of 7 for 64 passing yards with 60 rushing yards on 17 carries this season. Georgia Tech is averaging 200 rushing yards per game and has allowed just one sack this season, but the Yellow Jackets totaled just 210 combined rushing yards in their two losses to Syracuse and Louisville this season. GT’s defense ranks No. 105 in team passing efficiency. That ranks just 14 spots higher than last week’s Irish opponent, Stanford.

