Maple Leafs' Craig Berube Explains Why He Stopped Practice 2 Times

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a solid start to the season putting up a 3-1 record through four games, good enough to be tied for second in the Atlantic Division.

That good start, however, has head coach Craig Berube trying his best to keep his team from resting on their laurels ahead of a difficult matchup against the reigning Presidents' Trophy winners, the New York Rangers, on Saturday.

That's why Berube halted a practice session at the Ford Training Center on Friday , sending a direct message to his players ahead of their matchup against New York.

Berube, known for his no-nonsense approach, explained that he stopped the session because he felt the team's execution wasn’t up to his standard, despite the Leafs starting the season with a 3–1 record.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube speaks with his players. Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"We don’t want to get complacent, right?" Berube said, via Maple Leafs Hot Stove . "That is the biggest thing.

"I stopped it a couple of times. It was just execution for me, being sharp and executing. It sort of goes back to the last game. At 5-0, you take your foot off the gas a little bit, and we don’t want to do that."

Berube was referencing the Leafs' 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Toronto went up 3-0 in the first period, entered the final frame 5-0 up, but then allowed two quick goals in the third period.

The Leafs decided to replace former head coach Sheldon Keefe this offseason with Berube trying to instill a stronger sense of discipline and accountability.

Before announcing Berube's hiring, Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving already hinted at the profile of coach the franchise was looking for back in May .

"We've got really good players, but it hasn't worked, right? It hasn't worked," Treliving said. "Winning teams have the unique ability for everybody to feel if they weren't a part of it, they wouldn't accomplish their goal.

"Regardless of minutes played, dollars earned, everybody's important. And that is what is going to happen here."

For their part, the Rangers have also started the season in strong fashion, winning three games and only losing one in overtime to the new Utah Hockey Club.

Related: Maple Leafs Eager to Extend Upcoming Free Agent Forward: Report