Cam Newton's Awkward 'First Take' Appearance Draws Strong Reaction

It's not just that former NFL great Cam Newton made his first in-studio appearance on the ESPN show, "First Take," wearing one of his customary wide-brimmed hats and brightly colored jacket. That's all part of the Cam Newton experience, and when the network signed him to begin appearing on the show on Friday mornings, all that was expected.

But what was maybe a little less expected was the sight--and sound--of Newton introducing his thoughts on the Cowboys struggles by barking.

Loudly, and rather uncomfortably.

"Dog!" Newton said, emphatically.

When co-host Stephen A. Smith appeared to give Newton some wiggle room by saying, "Sounded like Martin Lawrence," Newton quickly responded.

"Nooooo, no, no, no, no, no, no!" Newton said before barking yet again, for a longer stretch this time.

There was some uncomfortable silence before Newton finally came around to some analysis. "We need some dogs, on the offensive side of the ball," Newton said.

He went on to contradict the sentiments expressed on Thursday by former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, who called out the "lazy" effort of star CeeDee Lamb and the other receivers on the team.

"I don't know what Troy is talking about," Newton said. "I can neither confirm nor deny what he is speaking is factual. Can somebody else take over a game on the Cowboys offense other than CeeDee Lamb?"

Newton continued. Then barked some more.

The appearance certainly garnered attention, much of it confused.

ESPN announced the addition of Newton to the "First Take" team on Oct. 10, and he made his first appearance on Oct. 11. But Friday marked his first time in the show's New York studio.

In a statement, Newton said, "I’ve always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won’t change at ESPN. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun.”

And some barking, apparently.