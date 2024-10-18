Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Cowboys Fans Have A Right To Jerry 'Dream Team' of Aikman & Belichick

    By Mike Fisher,

    2 days ago

    FRISCO - Fans have the irrevocable right to be passionate, illogical and wrong about their team. Media members - all of whom, by the way, were once or still are "fans,'' yours truly included - really aren't afforded that luxury.

    Armed with that understanding, let's examine the offseason suggestion from a Dallas Cowboys "news site'' that has been exposed to be a "fan site,'' complete with its acceptable passion but an abundance of ignorance over logic.

    The site acknowledges Cowboys Nation's hunger for true Super Bowl-winning contention, and comes to the conclusion that the "coach'' who can fix it all is none other than ... Troy Aikman?!

    This came up in the offseason because of that old mid-1990's video of an angry Aikman ranting on the sideline about coach Barry Switzer's lack of leadership. The site wrote that the video "shows the fire and accountability that the organization desperately needs.'' ...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXdAs_0wCNTpk000

    To those of us who were there in the 1990's? Aikman's anti-Switzer sideline rant was "news'' at the time. It is not that now - though Cowboys Nation's calls for Aikman to grab the Cowboys leadership steering wheel are being renewed as Jerry Jones is issuing inane comments about his stewardship while at the same time Aikman (now ESPN's lead NFL analyst) is ripping CeeDee Lamb and the receivers for "terrible'' work and "laziness. ''

    Back to the site's view as it oozes with naivete: "Troy Aikman, with his experience and leadership, would be the perfect candidate to coach the Cowboys. He understands the pressure and expectations that come with being a Dallas Cowboy. ... His ability to lead and hold others accountable is crucial in the NFL.

    "Aikman’s traits mirror those of great leaders like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and coaches like Bill Belichick.''

    This is all quite absurd. There is no evidence that Aikman's skills could transfer into him being a head coach. And more, I can tell you after countless visits with Aikman on this and related subjects, he has no interest in that job.

    But, I can also tell you that Troy Aikman has spoken to me many times about the idea of being a GM for an NFL team. If you want to dream, dream that one.

    The Aikman I've known for 35 years is an immaculately precise thinker, extremely disciplined and bright, and a respected magnet to those around him. At age 57, he could do most anything, including coach. But he earns $18 million a year to do TV, a setup that frees him to dive deep into charity work, travel extensively and parent his two daughters - his most important "job'' of all.

    Now, his daughters are off to college. He's got more time to "grind.''  So, you want a "dream'' coupling, at least in reputation?

    Hire Bill Belichick to coach the 2025 Dallas Cowboys. And have him work in tandem with general manager Troy Aikman.

    I believe Jerry Jones is willing to do the former, but of course, not the latter. Would he hire Aikman as an "assistant GM''? Would Aikman want that job, working under the Joneses? If Belichick could be persuaded to consider that arrangement, should Aikman at least be asked?

    Related: Inside How Cowboys' Dak Prescott Killed Skip Bayless’ TV Career

    All of this is a "dream,'' of course. But unlike the zany idea of "Coach Aikman,'' "Assistant GM Aikman'' at least has the slight ring of reality to it. Maybe Belichick ultimately says "no'' here; he can go elsewhere (the New York Giants?) and run the whole show. And maybe Aikman does the same, as he could balk at the notion of an internship while also admitting that his style simply would not mesh with the Joneses, no matter the title or the responsibility.

    Still, picture it: Jerry and Charlotte focus on marketing. Belichick oversees football ops. And Aikman learns all facets of the business from working shoulder-to-shoulder with Belichick, COO Stephen Jones and personnel boss Will McClay.

    A truth: Jerry Jones' consistent declarations that he'd "do anything to win a Super Bowl'' will always sound hollow unless "anything'' includes a consideration of transferred in-house power to someone not named "Jones.'' And if the someones are named "Belichick'' and "Aikman''? At the very least, the Cowboys credibility - which is right now near an all-time low - is given an enormous boost.

    -

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Make Big Decision About Their Future Together
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Slow-Mo Video of Deshaun Watson's Leg Injury Leaves Fans Disturbed
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Former No. 3 Overall Pick Shares Heartbreaking Personal Announcement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds8 days ago
    Cowboys Urged To Sign 3-Time All-Pro In 'Last Dance' Move
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The 'Saturday Night Live' Backstage Brawl Between Chevy Chase and Billy Murray: Five Decades Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Greg McElroy Predicts Electric College Football Upset This Weekend
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Calls Mount for Removal of Major College Football Head Coach on Friday
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kevin Durant’s Three-Word Response to Blocking Bronny James
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    The Tragic Final Days of 'Petticoat Junction' Star Bea Benaderet (Betty Rubble on 'The Flintstones')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Postgame Handshake Between LeBron James, Steph Curry Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ‘College GameDay’ Facing Backlash for Controversial Jokes Made During Show
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Dave Portnoy Provides Update On Major Changes For Michigan After Loss On Saturday
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift's Outfit Debut at Eras Show Sparks Speculation
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Kyle Whittingham Comments on Team Being Booed at Halftime
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Lee Corso Names Top 5 Team That Might Not Make the College Football Playoff
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kirk Herbstreit’s Lee Corso Announcement on ‘College GameDay’ is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Oregon Fans Slam Fox Broadcast for Major Blunder
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Pissed Liberty Coach Issues Angry Demand to WNBA Referees After Loss vs. Lynx
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Chris Fowler Draws Backlash for Controversial Comment on Kirby Smart
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    ‘College GameDay’ Under Fire For Controversial Week 8 Location
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Greg McElroy Names Major College Football Program That is a Mess This Season
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Nick Saban Levies Harsh Accusation About Oklahoma's Standing in the SEC
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Calls Mount for Indiana Fever to Make Christie Sides Change After Big WNBA News
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Florida State Coach Mike Norvell Delivers Strong Message After Historic Loss
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Second debate, Tupperware, hurricane, casting election doubt
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Maple Leafs' Veteran Reacts to Second Healthy Scratch: 'It's A Big Deal'
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy