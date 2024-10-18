Cowboys Fans Have A Right To Jerry 'Dream Team' of Aikman & Belichick

FRISCO - Fans have the irrevocable right to be passionate, illogical and wrong about their team. Media members - all of whom, by the way, were once or still are "fans,'' yours truly included - really aren't afforded that luxury.

Armed with that understanding, let's examine the offseason suggestion from a Dallas Cowboys "news site'' that has been exposed to be a "fan site,'' complete with its acceptable passion but an abundance of ignorance over logic.

The site acknowledges Cowboys Nation's hunger for true Super Bowl-winning contention, and comes to the conclusion that the "coach'' who can fix it all is none other than ... Troy Aikman?!

This came up in the offseason because of that old mid-1990's video of an angry Aikman ranting on the sideline about coach Barry Switzer's lack of leadership. The site wrote that the video "shows the fire and accountability that the organization desperately needs.'' ...

To those of us who were there in the 1990's? Aikman's anti-Switzer sideline rant was "news'' at the time. It is not that now - though Cowboys Nation's calls for Aikman to grab the Cowboys leadership steering wheel are being renewed as Jerry Jones is issuing inane comments about his stewardship while at the same time Aikman (now ESPN's lead NFL analyst) is ripping CeeDee Lamb and the receivers for "terrible'' work and "laziness. ''

Back to the site's view as it oozes with naivete: "Troy Aikman, with his experience and leadership, would be the perfect candidate to coach the Cowboys. He understands the pressure and expectations that come with being a Dallas Cowboy. ... His ability to lead and hold others accountable is crucial in the NFL.

"Aikman’s traits mirror those of great leaders like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and coaches like Bill Belichick.''

This is all quite absurd. There is no evidence that Aikman's skills could transfer into him being a head coach. And more, I can tell you after countless visits with Aikman on this and related subjects, he has no interest in that job.

But, I can also tell you that Troy Aikman has spoken to me many times about the idea of being a GM for an NFL team. If you want to dream, dream that one.

The Aikman I've known for 35 years is an immaculately precise thinker, extremely disciplined and bright, and a respected magnet to those around him. At age 57, he could do most anything, including coach. But he earns $18 million a year to do TV, a setup that frees him to dive deep into charity work, travel extensively and parent his two daughters - his most important "job'' of all.

Now, his daughters are off to college. He's got more time to "grind.'' So, you want a "dream'' coupling, at least in reputation?

Hire Bill Belichick to coach the 2025 Dallas Cowboys. And have him work in tandem with general manager Troy Aikman.

I believe Jerry Jones is willing to do the former, but of course, not the latter. Would he hire Aikman as an "assistant GM''? Would Aikman want that job, working under the Joneses? If Belichick could be persuaded to consider that arrangement, should Aikman at least be asked?

All of this is a "dream,'' of course. But unlike the zany idea of "Coach Aikman,'' "Assistant GM Aikman'' at least has the slight ring of reality to it. Maybe Belichick ultimately says "no'' here; he can go elsewhere (the New York Giants?) and run the whole show. And maybe Aikman does the same, as he could balk at the notion of an internship while also admitting that his style simply would not mesh with the Joneses, no matter the title or the responsibility.

Still, picture it: Jerry and Charlotte focus on marketing. Belichick oversees football ops. And Aikman learns all facets of the business from working shoulder-to-shoulder with Belichick, COO Stephen Jones and personnel boss Will McClay.

A truth: Jerry Jones' consistent declarations that he'd "do anything to win a Super Bowl'' will always sound hollow unless "anything'' includes a consideration of transferred in-house power to someone not named "Jones.'' And if the someones are named "Belichick'' and "Aikman''? At the very least, the Cowboys credibility - which is right now near an all-time low - is given an enormous boost.

