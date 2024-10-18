Open in App
    James Wiseman Matches Heart with Pacers

    By Lance Roberson,

    2 days ago

    Typically, when someone mentions someone having "heart" in basketball, they refer to having drive or outplaying disadvantages presented by their opponent. Rick Carlisle complimented James Wiseman for his heart after the Indiana Pacers' 121-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. However, unlike the usual sports definition, the Pacers head coach meant it in a more relatable sense.

    "He's [Wiseman] a tremendous person. He's a great worker," Carlisle said. "He has a pure heart, and he wants to be a part of a team, something bigger than him. And he's a wonderful guy to be around every day."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzPLU_0wCNTg2h00
    Oct 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman (13) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward JT Thor (15) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

    For all his faults, Wiseman never received knocks for his character in his career leading up to signing in Indiana. His "blemishes" stem from his game and injuries. However, as a reserve center on a veteran minimum contract, he's no longer expected to perform as a No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft.

    Upon the news of the Pacers signing Wiseman, starting center Myes Turner expressed confidence in the 2020 second-overall pick. Turner spoke to the need for a player like Wiseman, who provides size and a much-needed boost in the rebounding department.

    Regarding Carlisle's comments about Wiseman's heart, he's playing for a team rich with it. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, the stars and leaders of the reigning Eastern Conference Finals runner-up, displayed their hearts over the summer. Instead of moping on the bench during the Paris Olympics, Haliburton cheered his team as they won gold against France.

    Moreover, Siakam personally trained Jarace Walker on offense and hosted multiple mini-camps over the offseason. Siakam showcased why his heart makes for a commendable team leader with championship aspirations.

    Related: Pacers Inspire Rick Carlisle

    Wiseman fits in with Indiana's stars. As long as he stays healthy and contributes to the level necessary of a player in his position, Wiseman won't have to worry about falling out of favor with Carlisle and his full-hearted teammates.

