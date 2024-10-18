Record-Worst Home Start Says Cowboys Season Over

Even the Bye week hasn't slowed the sky from falling on the Dallas Cowboys.

Over at ESPN, Stephen A. Smith is doing fake cartwheels and Troy Aikman admits to being "very concerned." On the radio, owner Jerry Jones is ready to fire hosts for asking the obvious questions every fan wants answered.

There's "Panic at The Star." And perhaps it's warranted.

The Cowboys are off to the worst home start in franchise history at 0-3 and with a gaudy point differential of minus-66. That's uglier even than their inaugural season in 1960 when they were minus-50 after three games at the Cotton Bowl on their way to 0-11-1. And more hideous than the infamous 1-15 nightmare in 1989 when they were minus-57 after three home games at Texas Stadium.

Digging out of the hole will not only be difficult, but unprecedented.

After being off this weekend, the Cowboys will face five consecutive opponents that either made the playoffs last season or lead their division this season (at 49ers, at Falcons, vs. Eagles, vs. Texans, at Commanders).

Blared the headline on ESPN Friday morning: "Is the Cowboys' season already over?!" According to 64 years of history ... yes. Why?

No Cowboys team has ever been worse than 4-2 after six games and played in a Super Bowl. After last Sunday's 38-point shellacking at the hands of the Lions, they are 3-3.

In 1970 the Cowboys were 4-2 on their way to Super Bowl V. The next season they were 4-2 before winning VI. In 1975 they were 5-1 en route to playing in X against the Steelers. In 1977 they got off to a 6-0 start and ultimately won Super Bowl XII. The following year they were 4-2 and played in XIII. In their last three Super Bowl wins the Cowboys were 5-1 (1992), 4-2 (1993) and 5-1 (1995).

Bottom line: To salvage this season the Cowboys simply have to overcome those pesky radio hosts and a daunting, undefeated history.