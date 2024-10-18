Browns Star Pass Rusher Names What NFL Team He Wants Traded To

The Cleveland Browns' decision to trade five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday revealed the team's plans to be a seller before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

The 1-5 Browns have other assets to trade, especially on defense. Star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith has been linked to the Detroit Lions this week after Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken tibia that could keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

According to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram, Smith was unaware Thursday that the national media had his name connected to the Lions. The three-time Pro Bowl defensive end suggested the Lions would be a good fit for his talents if Cleveland decided to make a trade.

“But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year," Smith said. "So, yeah, that’ll be big.”

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99). Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Smith said he was focused this week on trying to help the Browns improve to 2-5 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. However, the former Kentucky standout appeared eager at the possibility of finding a new home in Detroit.

“I’m staying positive, but now that you say that (being traded to the Lions), it might be a good look, a good feel for me,” Smith said.

Smith has 16 total tackles and three sacks for the Browns this season. The two-time All-Pro has 63 sacks in his 10-year NFL career.

Smith has plenty of experience playing in the NFC North. He spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

Joining the Lions this season would give the 32-year-old defensive end a chance to play for a championship in the latter part of his NFL career.

