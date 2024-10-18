Open in App
    Spurs' Rookie 'Ready to Go' After Preseason

    By Jonah Kubicek,

    2 days ago

    On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Houston Rockets in their final preseason game, 129-107. The Spurs rested Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Chris Paul, and Devin Vassell, who remained out with a foot injury. Houston opted to play all of its starters well into the fourth quarter, so the loss was predictable.

    In the preseason, wins and losses matter much less than getting in shape, getting reps in, and making much needed adjustments, so the takeaways after the game were mostly positive despite the loss.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEOCS_0wCJwWuu00
    Oct 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) reaches in against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second quarter at Toyota Center.

    © Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

    Rookie Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 16 points and added four rebounds, three assists, and two steals for good measure. He held fellow rookie Reed Sheppard to just two points and shot five of nine inside the arc. He had no problem getting to the rim and threw down a few dunks, showcasing his ball handling, cutting, and physicality.

    "I was impressed with a good number of the players and seeing their corporate knowledge pick up and play the way we want to play," said Gregg Popovich.

    Castle is the consummate "Spur." He's a grinder who prides himself on defense, and his college resume suggests that he values winning over individual accolades and success, which very much falls in line with the Spurs' Way. He finished the preseason averaging a solid 11 points. Granted, he shot only 25 percent from behind the arc, but he plays with confidence rare in a 19-year-old rookie.

    He is very much ready to get the regular season underway.

    "I feel like I'm ready to go, still just trying to gauge the speed of the game," said Castle. "It's starting to slow down a little bit now."

    Related: Shorthanded Spurs No Match for Rockets' Starters

    The Spurs will start their season on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks. Castle is expected to come off the bench, but he should have his moments guarding either Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving.

