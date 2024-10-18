Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Is No Barry Sanders, And No One Ever Will Be

    By Dale Bliss,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Jr0A_0wC9R0Lj00

    Ashton Jeanty is a great back. He ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns against the Ducks. He's explosive, durable and determined. His footwork is amazing. He's entertaining to watch, sure to be a success in the NFL, particularly because he has good hands out of the backfield, making him versatile and productive as an every-down running back.

    At 5-9, 215 with a 4.42 40, the Bronco flash is a likely first-round pick in the NFL draft, projected for the top ten by CBS Sports and NFL Draft Buzz. In Boise State's 5-1 start he's piled up 1248 yards on 126 carries with 17 rushing touchdowns, on pace to challenge Barry Sanders' all-time NCAA rushing record for one season.

    Sanders set the record at Oklahoma State in 1988, so long ago that Mike Gundy was his quarterback. In that era only a few games were on TV each week and everybody played on Saturday. Jeanty's team has a bye this weekend; their next game is Friday October 25th at UNLV, broadcast nationally on CBS at 7:30 P.M. Pacific.

    Jeanty's electric running style and dazzling output (208 yards a game, 9.9 yards a carry) have vaulted him to the front of the Heisman race this season, ahead of Dillon Gabriel and Colorado two-way sensation Travis Hunter. A quick look of the odds at FanDuel shows:

    2024 Heisman Odds

    Ashton Jeanty Boise State +230

    Dillon Gabriel Oregon +260

    Travis Hunter Colorado +600

    Cameron Ward Miami Florida +650

    Jalen Milroe Alabama +1400

    Quinn Ewers Texas +1500

    Jeanty's off this weekend while Gabriel has a national Friday night game against Purdue, Hunter and the 4-2 Buffaloes play at 3-3 Arizona on Fox-- a couple of more losses make Hunter's candidacy untenable, particularly with marquee games like #5 Georgia at #1 Texas dominating the conversation.

    That's the primetime game on ABC, likely to draw an audience in excess of 10 million: Carson Beck or Quinn Ewers could use that showcase to vault up the rankings, just as Gabriel did last week by throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns, taking a nifty keeper for a 27-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter as the Ducks beat #2 Ohio State 32-31.

    As a Heisman favorite, Jeanty has a two-part problem. For much of the country (and the Heisman voters) he's a stat line, playing his games late at night against Mountain West competition. This is his remaining schedule:

    @ UNLV 10/25

    San Diego St 11/1

    vs Nevada 11/9

    @ San José St 11/16

    @ Wyoming 11/23

    Oregon St 11/29

    This is not a murder's row. UNLV, his strongest remaining opponent, ranks 52nd in the FBS in yards per play defense at 5.21. The other five rank, in order, 45th, 102nd, 38th, 103rd, 121st. For the other candidates on the Heisman leaderboard, this is the level of competition they face in September out of conference tune-up games, while October and November see them taking on Top 25 opponents and traditional rivals.

    In his race against history, Jeanty's leg wrestling with a giant asterisk. Sanders set the rushing record in 11 games, 2,628 yards 7.6 per carry, 37 touchdowns. He did it in the old Big 8 Conference in an era teams huddled, lined up in the I Formation or the Wishbone, and ran 60-70 plays a game. Sanders ran for 189 yards and 4 touchdowns against #10 Nebraska. He won a December 4 shootout against Texas Tech in Tokoyo with 44 carries for 344 yards and four scores.

    In the Bedlam Game against #14 Oklahoma Sanders swerved and juked for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

    Sanders played 11 games, 239 yards a game, 7 in the Big 8, three against what would now be called Group of 5 competition (Tulsa, Miami of Ohio and Wyoming in the Holiday Bowl (29-222, 5 TDs.)

    Jeanty is the best back of this season and among the top ten of the decade. NFL and College Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is one of the most creative, durable, electric and explosive runners of all time.

    Sanders was 5-8, 200 pounds and ran the 40 in 4.37.

    Steve Burk
    2d ago
    It doesn't matter what anyone does, Haters are going to Hate. This is the same figure of thought that is destroying College Football with the SEC and the BIG 10 holding the reigns.
