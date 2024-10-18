Open in App
    Mac Jones' Girlfriend Sophie Scott Turned Heads With Outfit in Latest Post

    By Paolo Songco,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6tQA_0wC8XoYn00

    Mac Jones got himself some game action in Week 6 as the Jacksonville Jaguars took on the Chicago Bears in London as part of the NFL's slate of international games . It was a brief cameo for the former Pro Bowl quarterback, though, as Jones went just 1-of-1 on his pass attempt for six yards.

    The Jaguars suffered a tough loss in this one, too, going down 35-16 against the Bears for Jacksonville's fifth loss in six games played this season.

    Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, came to the United Kingdom to support her beau. In fact, she posted a couple of photos of herself from the Northumberland Development Project stadium in London as the social media influencer showcased her gameday outfit.

    "Game 1 in London 🇬🇧🐆" she captioned her post.

    Scott paired her leopard print long-sleeve top with a black leather miniskirt and knee-high black boots.

    Scott's OOTD photos turned heads on Instagram, prompting all sorts of praise from the fans.

    "Hair is always a 10/10!!!!" a comment read.

    "Leopard and leather! Love," said a supporter.

    "Stylin and profilin 👏" noted another.

    "this outfit 😍🐆" commented a fan.

    "Queen!! 🔥" reacted Erin Andrews' clothing brand Wear By EA.

    "So cute 🤍" replied Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Lawrence.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQnf9_0wC8XoYn00
    Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones

    © Brett Davis-Imagn Images

    Jones could find some playing time again in Week 7 as the Jaguars play one more game in London before heading back home to the United States. This comes in the form of a matchup against the New England Patriots on Saturday at the world-renowned Wembley Stadium.

    That happens to be Jones' former team, too, so this is a storyline that's worth keeping an eye on.

    Sophie Scott will likely be in attendance for that one as well, and her fans will be looking forward to her next gameday fashion statement.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    James
    1d ago
    she is definitely beautiful
