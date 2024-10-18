Why Sean Payton 'Felt Bad' for Saints After Blowout Loss to Broncos

The Denver Broncos moved up to 4-3 after blowing out the New Orleans Saints, 33-10, at Caesars Superdome on Thursday.

With the win, the Broncos recorded their best seven-game start since 2016.

But the evening was also extra special for Broncos coach Sean Payton. He returned to New Orleans for the first time since retiring in 2022. He coached the Saints from 2006 to 2021, leading them to their lone Super Bowl championship in 2010.

It was an emotional return for the 61-year-old Payton, who recalled his experience in New Orleans when it got battered by Hurricane Katrina.

“That was a unique time,” said Payton in a report by the Associated Press . “None of us understood what it would mean and how big it would become.

"Coming back here is different and kind of special.”

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix had 164 passing yards and 75 rushing yards to lead the Broncos. The Saints, who were missing key players due to injuries, including star quarterback Derek Carr, fell to 2-5.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Payton and Saints coach Dennis Allen hugged after the game. Allen was Payton's defensive coordinator during his illustrious tenure in New Orleans, where he holds the franchise record for most wins in the regular season with 152.

Payton admitted that he didn't enjoy beating his former team.

“I felt bad,” said Payton. “New Orleans is nicked up, got a lot of injuries.”

Still, the seasoned drillmaster said he was happy to see familiar faces, including his former quarterback, Drew Brees, who was honored at halftime after being inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame.

"There were a lot of moments here," said Payton in a story from ESPN's Jeff Legwold . "You get a chance to see old players and then to be with this team, this ownership group; it's the reason you miss it.

"You miss relationships, you miss making memories."

Related: Bo Nix Has Blunt Four-Word Remark On Broncos QB Situation

Related: Erin Andrews' Six-Word Message to Charissa Thompson During 'Thursday Night Football'