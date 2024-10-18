Week 7 NFL Best Bets: How Will Davante Adams, Russell Wilson Affect Jets-Steelers Game?

The NFL Week 6 schedule featured an amazing 10 home underdogs … and all 10 not only lost but went 0-10 against the spread. On top of that, so many favorites winning made it a rough week for the sportsbooks .

We’re down to six home underdogs on the Week 7 schedule. That number would have been five, but the big Davante Adams trade this week flipped the line in the New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup. That game opened with the home Steelers favored by 1.5. Shortly after the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers’ once and future favorite target, the Jets became 1.5-point favorites.

Adding to that shift: After Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Russell Wilson might replace Justin Fields as the starting quarterback, the line crept up and the Jets are now favored by two. We’re hearing some people say you can’t go against Tomlin getting points at home, but … Russell Wilson?

Nothing has been announced as of Friday morning, but it sounds like Russell Wilson is now ahead of Justin Fields on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart. Barry Reeger&solImagn Images

The first of this week’s home underdogs, the New Orleans Saints, got blown out Thursday night by their former coach, Sean Payton, and the Denver Broncos. Our Athlon Sports NFL experts are not bullish on the rest of this weekend’s home dogs. Here’s how they’re leaning:

Week 7 Best Bets

(Season: 7-11)

Seahawks +3 over Falcons

Chiefs +1.5 over 49ers

Steelers +2 over Jets

(Season: 12-5-1)

Bengals -6.5 over Browns

Colts -3 over Dolphins

49ers -1.5 over Chiefs

(Season: 10-8)

Lions +2.5 over Vikings

Chiefs +1.5 over. 49ers

Falcons -3 over Seahawks

(Season: 8-9-1)

Jets -2 over Steelers

Chargers -2.5 over Cardinals

Vikings -2.5 over Lions

(Season: 11-6-1)

Bills -9 over Titans

Commanders -7.5 over Panthers

Bengals -6.5 over Browns

Week 7 Sunday/Monday slate

Patriots +5.5 vs. Jaguars (London)

Seahawks +3 at Falcons

Titans +9 at Bills

Bengals -6.5 at Browns

Texans +3 at Packers

Dolphins +3 at Colts

Lions +2.5 at Vikings

Eagles -3 at Giants

Raiders +6.5 at Rams

Panthers +7.5 at Commanders

Chiefs +1.5 at 49ers

Jets -2 at Steelers

Ravens -3.5 at Buccaneers

Chargers -2.5 at Cardinals

Related: Week 6 NFL MVP Rankings: Lamar Jackson on the Hunt for MVP No. 3

Related: Lions Don’t Need to Replace Aidan Hutchinson to Reach Super Bowl