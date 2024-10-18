Open in App
    Week 7 NFL Best Bets: How Will Davante Adams, Russell Wilson Affect Jets-Steelers Game?

    By Craig Ellenport,

    2 days ago

    The NFL Week 6 schedule featured an amazing 10 home underdogs … and all 10 not only lost but went 0-10 against the spread. On top of that, so many favorites winning made it a rough week for the sportsbooks .

    We’re down to six home underdogs on the Week 7 schedule. That number would have been five, but the big Davante Adams trade this week flipped the line in the New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup. That game opened with the home Steelers favored by 1.5. Shortly after the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers’ once and future favorite target, the Jets became 1.5-point favorites.

    Adding to that shift: After Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Russell Wilson might replace Justin Fields as the starting quarterback, the line crept up and the Jets are now favored by two. We’re hearing some people say you can’t go against Tomlin getting points at home, but … Russell Wilson?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p963J_0wC8W7Lm00
    Nothing has been announced as of Friday morning, but it sounds like Russell Wilson is now ahead of Justin Fields on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart.

    Barry Reeger&solImagn Images

    The first of this week’s home underdogs, the New Orleans Saints, got blown out Thursday night by their former coach, Sean Payton, and the Denver Broncos. Our Athlon Sports NFL experts are not bullish on the rest of this weekend’s home dogs. Here’s how they’re leaning:

    Week 7 Best Bets

    Luke Easterling

    (Season: 7-11)

    Seahawks +3 over Falcons
    Chiefs +1.5 over 49ers
    Steelers +2 over Jets

    Doug Farrar

    (Season: 12-5-1)

    Bengals -6.5 over Browns
    Colts -3 over Dolphins
    49ers -1.5 over Chiefs

    Kyle Wood

    (Season: 10-8)

    Lions +2.5 over Vikings
    Chiefs +1.5 over. 49ers
    Falcons -3 over Seahawks

    Andrew Perloff

    (Season: 8-9-1)

    Jets -2 over Steelers
    Chargers -2.5 over Cardinals
    Vikings -2.5 over Lions

    Craig Ellenport

    (Season: 11-6-1)

    Bills -9 over Titans
    Commanders -7.5 over Panthers
    Bengals -6.5 over Browns

    Week 7 Sunday/Monday slate

    Patriots +5.5 vs. Jaguars (London)
    Seahawks +3 at Falcons
    Titans +9 at Bills
    Bengals -6.5 at Browns
    Texans +3 at Packers
    Dolphins +3 at Colts
    Lions +2.5 at Vikings
    Eagles -3 at Giants
    Raiders +6.5 at Rams
    Panthers +7.5 at Commanders
    Chiefs +1.5 at 49ers
    Jets -2 at Steelers
    Ravens -3.5 at Buccaneers
    Chargers -2.5 at Cardinals

    Deb Kaiser
    2d ago
    WOW the Steelers ain't what they used to be
