    • Athlon Sports

    Inside Mayfield's 'Free Yards' Key To Offense Thriving

    By Adam Schultz,

    2 days ago

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has gotten his 2024 season off to a solid start, leading his team to a 4-2 record, and he's looked good doing it.

    With Mayfield already totaling 15 passing touchdowns, 1,489 passing yards, a 70.9 completion percentage, five interceptions, and a 109.4 passer rating, he's showing that last season's Pro Bowl nod wasn't a fluke.

    But there's one element of his game that has perhaps gone unnoticed and that's his ability as a runner. Now, we aren't talking about run-specific plays, but when there's an option to take off, Mayfield does, to great effect.

    "Some of the times I've taken off, it's been man-to-man coverage where kind of the seas part a little bit," Mayfield said . "Taking advantage of matchups, most of the time it's been third downs but yeah, when it's there, if there's free yards, take it, but my job is to distribute to our skill guys that are much more athletic than I am. But yeah, just taking advantage of what the defense is giving us and sometimes that's a free rush lane for me."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grasP_0wC1pipu00

    Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    While having a quarterback that can run is advantageous, we aren't talking about the odd two or three-yard gain from Baker; he's picking up decent chunks.

    Mayfield has run for 11, 12, 10, 18, and 12 yards this season and has surpassed 20 rushing yards in four of the six games.

    Now, that might not seem like a lot, but it has been the timing of Mayfield's scrambles upfield that have broken the back of a defense.

    Related: Baker Mayfield Reveals 2-Word Message On Bucs' Improvement: 'Huge Jump!'

    Baker's highest return regarding rushing yards was 165 in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns, and that was in 16 games. Through six this year, Mayfield is already at 136.

    So, while many are pointing to Mayfield's ability to throw the football as a big reason for the Buccaneers' success this season, don't forget about his ability to pick up those "free yards" with his legs.

