Commanders Make Jayden Daniels Plan vs. Panthers Perfectly Clear

The Washington Commanders have had a decent start to life under new ownership, racing to a 4-2 record and the lead in the NFC East.

While the Commanders were flying hit, they hit a road bump last week against the Baltimore Ravens in a 30-23 loss, but get a chance to face a Carolina Panthers team well and truly in struggle town, sitting at 1-5.

With Washington averaging 157.3 rushing yards per game and the Carolina defense allowing 153.5 yards, it seems like the Commanders can have their way on the ground, but is that the way Kliff Kingsbury's offense will go?

“I think overall we just want to get back to how we were playing, and that was a more balanced approach,” Kingsbury said . “Hopefully, B-Rob [Brian Robinson Jr.] will bring some of that, and we can just build off the run game like we did the previous five weeks.”

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

If we are being perfectly clear here, Washington would be foolish not to run the ball down Carolina's throats. In three of their six games, the Commanders have surpassed 200 rushing yards and have only been held under 100 once, last week against Baltimore.

Conversely, the Panthers can't stop a nosebleed on defense and have given up over 128 rush yards per game this season, so there is a definite weakness to exploit for Kingsbury and his talented run game.

With Brian Robinson Jr. seemingly closing in on returning after a knee injury kept him out of last week's clash in Baltimore, adding him, along with Austin Ekeler and Jayden Daniels, this feels like a 200+ yard game on the ground if the Commanders want it.

And it seems like Kingsbury is adamant to get back to what made the Commanders one of the best teams in football through five weeks - running the football.